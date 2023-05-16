2020 Maltina Teacher of The Year wins $10,000 education grant

The winner of the 2020 Maltina Teacher of the Year (MTOTY) com- petition, a yearly contest instituted by the Nigerian Breweries Plc, under its Maltina brand, Ms. Olubunmi Anani, has won a $10,000 education grant. The international grant was awarded by the Muhammad Sanusi II Sustainable Development Goals Initiative Challenge with a project, titled: “Quality Education for All,” as part of efforts to scale up innovative education projects for improved education in Nigeria.

The grant was awarded to Anani and nine other teachers from different countries that were selected as winners of the Sustainable Development Goals Challenge Show- case for Cohort 2 from the 25 finalists, as part of efforts to scale up innovative education projects for improved education in Nigeria. Anani, who would receive a grant of $10,000 like each other winner, was selected for her commitment to empower- ing vulnerable out-of-school girls and child mothers in the North-Eastern part of the country. Speaking on the grant, she described it as a huge enabler that would go a long way in assisting the team in mak- ing education easily acces- sible to vulnerable children, especially those who live in rural areas.

According to the teacher, her participation in the MS11 Accelerator programme is geared towards accessing resources that would help bring quality education to the reach of vulnerable children, especially in the North- Eastern part of Nigeria. “It is a pure privilege to be empowered to make an indelible impact in our lives and the future of the vulner- able out-of-school girl-child in North-East Nigeria. It is a rare humanitarian gesture to invest #10,000 Dollars, re- sources and mentorship sup- port towards ensuring that the vulnerable population in Africa and North-East Nigeria in particular, are part of the vision for SDGs 4 and SDGs 5, respectively” Anani said She, therefore, promised to make judicious use of the grant and resources to achieve the donor’s vision as expressed in SDGs 4 and 5, adding: “We do not take this privilege for granted, and we will do our very best. With the Accelerator Card given to us, we commit ourselves to His Highness’s vision from the SDGs 4 and 5 in North-East, Nigeria.”

According to the Nigerian Breweries Corporate Affairs Director, Sade Morgan, the MS 11 SDG project addresses a wide range of issues that in- clude disability, displacement, access to learning materials, girls’ health and digital skills, among others. It aims to em- power teachers to provide in- clusive education and drive in- novative community projects to overcome education chal- lenges in Sub-Saharan Africa.