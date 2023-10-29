2020/2021 Marginal Fields Bid: HEDA Calls For Investigation Of Alleged Kickbacks

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has called for the investigation of alleged corruption and financial kickbacks during the 2020/2021 Marginal Fields Bid Licensing Round in Nigeria.

It also called for corruption-free marginal fields and the monitoring of the exploration of the awarded marginal fields and their impact on the environment.

In a statement on Sunday, it also commended the efforts of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) under the Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, for his reform-oriented leadership and more importantly, the ongoing enforcement of the metering process of oil exploitation and export by the extractive companies.

According to the statement, HEDA joined forces at the 2023 Annual Partners Meeting and Community of Practice, organized under the Extractive Industry and Climate Change Governance Fund managed by the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) to foster dialogue and share insights among partners, aiming to find innovative solutions to address critical issues within the fund’s focus area and the broader resources sector.

It explained that the meeting in Ghana’s capital, Accra, attended by organizations under the fund, provided a valuable platform for the exchange of ideas, discussions on key issues, and the sharing of lessons learned from projects undertaken under the fund or recently completed.

It stated that HEDA represented by its Legal and Acting Program Manager, David Ogungbesan, and Legal and Program Liaison Officer, Cecilia Ogwuche, joined other organizations, including the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), Global Rights, Institute for Energy Security, Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), Centre for Extractives and Development (CEDA), and several other partner organizations.

The statement read: The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) joins forces at the 2023 Annual Partners Meeting and Community of Practice, organized under the Extractive Industry and Climate Change Governance Fund managed by the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) to foster dialogue and share insights among partners, aiming to find innovative solutions to address critical issues within the fund’s focus area and the broader resources sector.

“The two-day meeting held in Ghana’s capital, Accra, attended by organizations under the fund, provided a valuable platform for the exchange of ideas, discussions on key issues, and the sharing of lessons learned from projects undertaken under the fund or recently completed.

“HEDA, represented by its Legal and Acting Program Manager, David Ogungbesan, and Legal and Program Liaison Officer, Cecilia Ogwuche, joined other esteemed organizations, including the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), Global Rights, Institute for Energy Security, Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), Centre for Extractives and Development (CEDA), and several other partner organizations.

“Delivering a presentation on behalf of the civil society organisation, David reported on HEDA’s recent project funded by the Extractive Industry and Climate Change Governance Fund, titled “Assessment of 2021 Petroleum Licensing Round for Marginal Fields in Nigeria and Stakeholders Engagement.”

It added: “Under this project, HEDA had engaged leading experts in the extractive sector to conduct a comprehensive research and assessment of the 2021 marginal field bidding process. The findings of that assessment were validated during an expert meeting, and the subsequent report was published under the title, “Spotlighting the Oil and Gas: A Review of the 2020/2021 Marginal Fields Bid Licensing Round in Nigeria.”

“Meanwhile, following the public presentation of the report on June 26, 2023, HEDA held scheduled consultations with various state actors, including the Ministry of Environment, NOSDRA, NESREA, NUPRC, and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). These engagements resulted in commitments and assurances that the study’s findings would serve as the foundation for policy reforms and the effective enforcement of best practices in the extractive sector.

“HEDA emphasized the importance of building upon the project’s findings, particularly with regards to investigating corruption and financial kickbacks during the marginal field bidding process, as well as monitoring the exploration of the awarded marginal fields and their impact on the environment.

“The organisation further commended the efforts of NUPRC under the Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe for his reform-oriented leadership and more importantly, the ongoing enforcement of the metering process of oil exploitation and export by the extractive companies.

“The meeting concluded with a presentation by ACEP, emphasizing the need for all partners to responsibly utilize funds in accordance with the project’s principles and to ensure transparent reporting and accountability.

“HEDA expressed its sincere appreciation to ACEP for providing funds and resources to partner organizations, enabling engagement in the extractive sector and the promotion of climate justice. This collaboration is vital in addressing the challenges faced in the extractive industry and working toward sustainable solutions for the benefit of all stakeholders.”