202: Folarin, Adelabu, Alli, Agbaje Ors Unite For Tinubu’s Re-Election

….Promise unprecedented votes in Oyo

Former Senate leader and Ambassador for the Renewed Hope Agenda in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin and other leading members of the party, on Monday staged a united front for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu with commitment to deliver unprecedented votes in 2027.

At the unity rally held at different locations in Ibadan on Monday, the party stalwarts disclosed that the members have put aside their differences to work for the actualization of the re-election bid of Tinubu.

The rally had in attendance, the former First Lady of Oyo State, Florence Ajimobi,; Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu; Senators Sharafadeen Alli, Abdulfatai Buhari, Yunus Akintunde (Oyo South, Oyo North and Oyo Central, respectively), Chief Femi Lanlehin, Ayo Adeseun, Hosea Agboola, Kola Balogun, the APC gubernatorial aspirant in Oyo Barrister Akeem Agbaje, Alhaji Olayide Abas (APC State Chairman), Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, and many other key party stakeholders.

The rally which is in continuation

of the 14-Federal Constituency Tour was organised by the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in collaboration with the Oyo State chapter of the APC, covering the Ibadan North-East/Ibadan South-East and Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West Federal Constituencies.

In his remarks, Senator Folarin said the Federal Constituency Tour was designed to strengthen internal cohesion, rebuild confidence within party structures, and lay a solid foundation for early and disciplined mobilisation ahead of the 2027 polls.

“Ibadan is the political nerve centre of the South-West. Oyo State proved its strength in 2023 by giving Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu the highest differential votes nationwide. In 2027, we are ready to raise the bar and deliver record votes for Mr President,” he said.

He noted that the Tinubu administration’s reform agenda, though demanding, was necessary to stabilise the economy and lay a solid foundation for long-term national growth, stressing that effective communication of these reforms at the grassroots level would be critical to winning public understanding and sustained support.

Speaking in the same vein. the former First Lady of Oyo State, Mrs Ajimobi, urged party leaders and supporters to remain united, stressing that cohesion and discipline were vital to sustaining the APC’s strength in the state. M

In their remarks, Senators Buhari, Alli and Akintunde described the Federal Constituency Tour as timely, noting that it had helped to rebuild confidence within party structures, urging party members and supporters to prioritise voter registration and continuous voter registration (CVR).

Chief Adelabu lauded the APC’s open-air meeting and emphasised the importance of unity, early reconciliation, and disciplined mobilisation, noting that electoral success depends on consistent engagement at ward and polling-unit levels rather than last-minute campaigns.

‘We are elated and enthusiastic. As you can see, everything has been peaceful, no violence at all. We have been engaging ourselves constructively, talking, singing, and dancing together

“. This is the 13th rally, and the 14th will hold tomorrow. We are hopeful that the entire process will end successfully and on a very peaceful note.

“We are not competing against one another. What we are doing is boosting the morale of party members.

“It is not yet campaign time, so there is no rivalry. This is a healthy display of political interest by party leaders and members alike. There is no unhealthy competition”, Adelabu said.

In his address, the 2027 gubernatorial hopeful, Barrister Akeem Agbaje submitted that the party is more united to go to poll in 2027, saying, “There is no crisis in the APC.

“We are fully united as a party, and we are all standing together in support of Asiwaju for a second term. Party members need to understand that Asiwaju is doing his best, and the country is gradually turning the corner.

“For him to complete the work he has started and consolidate on the progress being made, it is important that he is given a second term in office”.