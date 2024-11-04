2019 ‘O To Ge’ Revolution People-driven –Kwara Govt

Share

Kwara State government has described the ‘O to Ge’ revolution that swept away the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) from power in the 2019 governorship election in the state and replaced it with the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a movement “by the people of Kwara and not by any individual or group of people.”

The state government was reacting to a press conference by the Kwara Redemption Movement (KRM) where Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, the spokesman for KRM and also a chieftain of the ‘O to Ge’ movement, alleged that the ruling APC administration in the state did not effectively manage the success of the popular movement.

A statement issued by Bashir Adigun, Special Adviser on Media to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said: “O to Ge is a revolution by the people of Kwara and not by any individual or group of people.

“The people showed their love, support and endorsement for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq through the 2019, 2023 general elections and the just concluded local government election.

“We wish to state that Akogun Oyedepo and his ilks have travelled this path before and the outcome of this Gulliver politics is well known to the people of Kwara .”

