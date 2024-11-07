$200m Invested, 100,000 Vehicles Converted Since CNG Launch –PCNGi

Share

The Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGi) says over 100,000 vehicles have been converted to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) since President Bola Tinubu launched the scheme to provide a cheaper alternative for the public following the rising costs of fuel and its effects on transport due to fuel subsidy removal.

It also said over $200 million had been invested in the value chain of the scheme with conversion centres now 140. Project Director Michael Oluwagbemi said in a statement yesterday the development had led to the creation of job opportunities.

He said: “Over 100,000 vehicles have been converted from petrol to CNG/bi-fuelpowered, and more conversion centres are being established across the country.

“In addition, investors are ramping up the development and deployment of CNG infrastructure, with over $200 million already invested across the value chain.

“Thousands of new jobs and economic opportunities are opening up along the line. “Going by the level of progress being made as regards the adoption and deployment of CNG infrastructure, we are concerned over certain instances of misinformation against this epochal initiative by a section of the media.

“It is surprising how the choice of petrol for which Nigeria spent about $10 billion annually on subsidy, and CNG which has the potential to save the nation $3 billion while adding $2 billion revenue to the national purse in the next three to four years, is an issue of toxic debate.”

On the issue raised on the ease of conversion, the PCNGi said: “We see this as an opportunity rather than a challenge, and we are already deepening the development of CNG infrastructure with our partners.”

Share

Please follow and like us: