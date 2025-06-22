$200bn Steady Power Supply: Fading Hopes After Decades-long Darkness

Share

When the Minister of Power announced recently that Nigeria would need $10 billion every year for 20 years if it must bid farewell to the nagging problem of epileptic power supply, a number of Nigerians concluded that Nigeria’s power crisis would persist for a very long time. In this report, LADESOPE LADELOKUN dwells on the need for sincerity on the part of the government in tackling the power question

For decades, the Nigerian power sector has been beset by a myriad of challenges despite investments in trillions of Naira.

From insufficient power generation to unreliable transmission and distribution networks, Nigeria’s energy poverty, has, according to several media reports, left hundreds of small and big businesses convulsing, even dead!

Meanwhile, despite tariff hikes aimed at addressing liquidity crisis in the power sector, affordable and constant electricity supply still remains a luxury for millions of households in Nigeria.

According to the World Bank, over 85 million Nigerians still lack access to electricity. The World Bank’s Managing Director of Operations, Anna Bjerde, at the West and Central African Ministerial Roundtable in 2024, said: “In Nigeria, our host for instance, we have 85 million people lacking access to electricity. However, we intend to work with the Federal Government to improve access to electricity for 70 million unserved and underserved rural Nigerians under the West African Power Pool (WAPP).

“We intend to also offer such financing for electricity access to about 100 million West African population in the next six years with an estimated $5 billion financing and also accelerate the use of cash transfer systems to reach more than 50 million people,”

Provide $200bn, get stable electricity With the mandate to lead in reversing decades of infrastructure decay, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, stirred worries in some quarters recently when he said Nigeria needed $10 billion annually for 20 years to have a steady electricity supply.

“For us to achieve functional, reliable, and stable electricity in Nigeria, we need at least, $10 billion annually for the next 20 years. But there is some foundational bottleneck that we experienced in the past that needs to be fixed for the spending of this money to have meaning,” he stated.

The minister described the signing of the energy bill into law as a step in the right direction, adding that the bill had achieved liberation and decentralisation of the power sector to enable all levels of government — federal, state, and local governments — to legally and morally play roles in the power sector to give their citizens at sub-national levels electricity.

He added :“This Act has given autonomy to more than 11 states, and more are still coming. They can now play roles in the power sector from generation to transmission to distribution and even metering.

“We talk about infrastructure deficit; then we talk about fixing infrastructure deficit, which has piled up over the last 60 years due to lack of maintenance, lack of additional investment to revive our transmission grid.”

Lamentations of Nigerians

Sunday Telegraph spoke with some Nigerians, who bared their minds on the power situation in their neighbourhood.

Ade Kuyoro, a Magboro resident in Ogun State, said: “I just moved to Magboro in Ogun State, and power supply there is being shared.

“Day 1: Night Shift, and they might decide not to even flash it, talk more of bringing the light.

“Day 2: Afternoon shift, and it might not last.

“Day 3: Total off day. Dark days.

“And we repeat Day 1 style in Day 4, Day 2 style in Day 5, and so on.

“The electricity bill is cheaper here compared to Iyana Oworo, Kosofe, Lagos. I pay N1, 350 for two (2) months. At Iyana Oworo, my monthly bill was N5,000 plus each month.”

Just days ago, students were seen in viral videos writing their West African Examination Council(WAEC) examinations in darkness reportedly due to power outage.

Rechargeable lamps and torches were seen in the said videos in examination halls to provide illumination partly due to the delayed examination.

An X user wrote: “ Students in Nigeria are currently writing their WAEC exams under terrible conditions. Today, the English paper, which began at 8:00 pm, is being conducted. Some students were reportedly asked to bring rechargeable lights to continue the exam. The exam is still on. This is 9:33pm.”

Another X user identified as Omolomo_o wrote: “This is a school WAEC centre in Nigeria currently. They’re writing WAEC right now.”

He added: “It is 9:42pm and students are forced to use lamps to write their English WAEC exam in total darkness.”

Taye Adeniyi resides in the Ikeja area of Lagos. He said: “Power situation has improved since they pushed us to Band A but tariff has been on the high side. Ridiculously expensive!”

Raphael Akelebe resides in the Ikosi, Ketu area of Lagos. He said: “The electricity tariff has been relatively fair. However, its effectiveness largely depends on two key factors: the number of households sharing the same meter and the type of appliances used when power is available. A N500 electricity load (please confirm the exact kWh equivalent from Ikeja Electric) lasted for approximately 7 to 8 hours, with only basic appliances in use—excluding high-energy devices like the fridge and television.

“A N1,000 load activated around 8:00 pm lasted until around 8:00am the following day. This was shared among three households using only light and fan appliances. My conclusion is that the duration of power supply is primarily influenced by the type of appliances in use rather than the number of households. Basic appliances consume less energy and result in longer-lasting electricity. Conversely, the use of high-power appliances such as electric irons, air conditioners, refrigerators, and electric cookers significantly reduces the duration of electricity.”

A barber, Hammed Olayinka, on Ofada road in Ogun State, shares his story: “Power here is completely unreliable. Sometimes, for as long as two weeks, one month, we stay without electricity at all. And the option of buying fuel is not worth considering because I will be compelled to raise my charges. If I tell people to pay N1,500 , they would grumble. So, I resorted to buying a solar….for power. The payment plan is friendly.”

Kolawole Sode, a business owner in the Shomolu area of Lagos, shares his experience: “The power supply is terrible and frustrating. It is draining businesses, eating up the little profit left from my business. We don’t have electricity during the day. We burn fuel every day. What we spend on fuel every week is more… If it is replaced with electricity, the business can be sustained. We use fuel all through this week. Checking the cost of fuel too, it is expensive. I spend NI5,000 daily on fuel and N90,000 weekly.”

Trillions of Naira expended, darkness persists

Before the claim by the Minister of Power that Nigeria would need to spend $10 billion every year in the next 20 years to bid farewell to darkness, the country had funnelled trillions of Naira into the sector without conquering the knotty power question. According to the International Centre for Investigative Report, ICIR, N1.164 trillion was released to the power sector as capital budgets from 2011 to 2018.

Also, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Power, Senator Gabriel Suswam, revealed that N2.74 trillion was injected into the sector between 1999 and 2015 by way of interventions, noting that an additional N1.7 trillion was pumped into the sector from 2015 to 2020, bringing the sum of intervention funds to N4.4 trillion.

Bracing for more tariffs amid darkness

Despite the previous tariff hikes and the lamentations about poor power supply, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, recently launched another campaign for a fresh round of increase in electricity tariff during a meeting with the chairmen of Generating Companies of Nigeria (GenCos).

“Citizens must pay the appropriate price for the energy consumed,” he declared

Meanwhile, in what it described as a move to ensure sustainable energy distribution, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, in 2024, approved a 300 per cent increase in the electricity tariff for Band A consumers.

It added that power distribution companies, DisCos, will be allowed to raise electricity prices for urban consumers to N225 ($0.15) per kilowatt-hour from N68, effective April 1, 2024, although the price was later slashed to N206.8/kWh.

In July 2024, electricity tariff was increased from ₦206.8/kWh to ₦209.5/kWh, marking a 1.31% month-on-month rise across all DISCOs in Nigeria for residential, commercial, and industrial customer classes.

Businesses choking

Commenting on the call for a tariff increase, sustainable energy expert, Monica Maduekwe, warned about the grave implications of raising tariffs on businesses.

According to her, the electricity market involves supply, demand and pricing like others but electricity underpins the entire economy.

She reckoned that when power costs are too high, the effects ripple across production, manufacturing, service delivery and daily life, noting that local goods become uncompetitive, businesses shut down and economic growth slows.

According to her, a government serious about development must regard a functional electricity market as non-negotiable.

“The fact that Nigeria has failed to build such a market decades after independence raises critical questions. Is it a lack of political will or a lack of institutional capacity?” She queried

She added: “Let’s assume the will exists. That makes the capacity gap even more troubling. The technologies to achieve universal electricity access are available. The global body of knowledge on market design, regulation and grid modernisation is vast. The issue is not knowledge but implementation.

“One likely explanation is interference from entrenched interests, whose agenda are misaligned with the goal of reliable electricity for all Nigerians. These may be individuals or groups — both public and private — who benefit from the current dysfunction. Upstream, we see this when substandard equipment is procured to maximise profit margins, contracts are awarded on anything but merit, or power projects are approved without rigorous supervision, leading to recurring breakdowns and reinvestment cycles.”

She continued: “Downstream, the sabotage continues: Electricity infrastructure is vandalised or repurposed for personal gain, metres are bypassed, and large users simply refuse to pay their bills, sometimes using intimidation.”

“Proponents argue that higher prices will attract investment. But what if, instead, they push more consumers toward self-generation? Already, many households and businesses rely on solar systems, diesel generators, or standalone gas solutions. This trend could fragment the grid further, reduce economies of scale, and widen the gap between those who can afford reliable power and those who cannot.”

She added: “Minister Adebayo Adelabu could go down in history as the son of the soil who instilled a culture of excellence by adopting a mindset that failure in the power sector is a personal failure for every staff member in relevant MDAs; tracking institutional capacity, by publishing clear indicators of delivery success and accountability; and establishing a leadership track, identifying and grooming young talents to rise into reform-driven leadership roles.”

N10bn for Aso Rock solar power stirs uproar

Following reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had approved the sum of N10 billion for a solar power system exclusively for Aso Rock Villa, a number of Nigerians expressed outrage, describing it as an admission of failure and incompetence.

With the Presidential Villa listed by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) among top government debtors, the move was expected to cut the cost expended on electricity.

Reacting, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), in a statement, described the decision of the President as an admission that the costs passed on to Nigerians by the DISCOs were fraudulent and can’t be sustained.

“The reason for cost as a factor in deciding on this Solar power supply project shows that this Federal Government is aware that the costs passed on to the unfortunate citizens still hooked on to the national grid by the sets of opportunistic entrepreneurs running the DISCOS, is not only unsustainable but fraudulent.”

Justifying the move, the spokesman of the president, Bayo Onanuga, said : “The White House in Washington D.C. uses solar power.”

‘Nigeria has more people without electricity than any country in the world’

In a recent article published in The Economist , Nigeria was described as the one country with more people without electricity than any other country. It added that fixing that would be fiendishly difficult.

Corroborating the claim, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said 85 million Nigerians do not have access to electricity.

Melissa Jones, Mission Director for USAID at a recent conference in Lagos, stated : “With over 85 million citizens lacking access to electricity, Nigeria has the highest number of people living without electrical power in the world. This lack of access directly impacts Nigeria’s ability to achieve meaningful growth as a lack of reliable electricity limits productivity and restricts economic expansion.”

She added : “USAID, through the Power Africa and Prosper Africa Initiatives and Chapel Hill Denham are tackling these challenges by mobilising investment in Nigeria’s electricity supply industry. To date, the partnership has mobilized N245 billion of institutional capital into priority infrastructure projects across Nigeria, including N33 billion for renewable energy projects to provide reliable clean energy to low-income consumers.”

Power minister telling Nigerians to expect nothing

Baring his mind on the claim by the power minister that Nigeria would need to inject $10 billion into the power sector for 20 years to enjoy steady power supply, in chat with Sunday Telegraph, Dr Babatope Ogunniyi of the Economics Department, University of Lagos, said it was just a political language to tell Nigerians to expect nothing.

“For anyone telling us that in another 10 years, we will need this. Will they be there then? They are using political language to manupulate us, so that we will not expect anything from them; so that their shortcomings can be covered. There is a strong fraud in that sector. Is it from generation? Is it from distribution? Is it from transmission? If you have issues with your transformer in your community, you are the one that will buy the it. They will ask you to pay for installation. Upon installation, they covert it to their property.”

Saving power sector, our collective responsibility – Expert

Commenting, the Executive Director of PowerUp Initiatives for Electricity Rights, Adetayo Adegbenle, said the corruption in the private sector made privatisation a great option to embrace. He noted that lifting the power sector from ruins was a collective effort.

“You will recall that prior to the power sector reforms that started in the early 2000s, there has been no single investment or improvement to the sector in the previous 20 years under the military rule. So, one way to look at it is that we started the power sector reforms with 20 years deficit. Coming to the reform era post 2000, we have seen lots of personal interests playing out, which led to policies that were never designed to work.

“We have spent most of the trillions that you claimed on projects that do not have immediate impact on results. Because how do you explain putting a gas powered plant in a place where there is no gas? . We also have a challenge in the retail end, which is the Distribution, mainly also in investing in network improvements.”

Adegbenle, however, advocated for a change of attitude among consumers of electricity.

He said: “I think our major problem emanates from the fact that our mentality about electricity is still in the old NEPA era.

“Many Nigerians see electricity as their share of the national cake, thereby refusing to pay for the one that they use, no matter how little. Many think they should not pay, after all they’re big men “Most meter by pass is by the affluent and the rich. If we, consumers, are not ready to pay, how then do we expect private business concerns to run this business, invest and make profit? We also need to look at our policies. Yes, we have regulated the sector, so that investments can be protected, but I also believe it is time for us to liberalise most aspects, like the Metering and what I call “forced sub franchising”, which the new Electricity Act has inevitably introduced, because now at the State level, you can get license to generate and supply electricity to captive areas, ” he told Sunday Telegraph.

Share