2007: We’ve Put Our Differences Aside To Dislodge APC-Borno ADC Chair

The crisis rocking Borno State Chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has been put to rest, as the state interim. Chairman, Hon Mohammed Bolori, said they are now united and have put aside their differences in the interest of the party and the nation.

Addressing a press Conference at the Nanee$ Biu Hotel, Maiduguri, yesterday, Bolori said the allegations made against their national leader, Alhaji Kashim Imam, was in error and apologized to the leader for the error and pledged their loyalty and support to the him, as well as the Transmission and Membership Registration Committee.

Bolori said: “We have resolved to put our differences aside and work as a united force to take over power from the ruling APC come 2007 both at the state and national levels.”