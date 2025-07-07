2007: ADC’ll Wrestle Power From APC, Says Ex-National Publicity Sec

The immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress, Mabel Oboh, yesterday said the new coalition can wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oboh who stated this in a statement made available to journalists in Benin, said the recent coalition in the party, is a step in the right direction as it would help right the wrong in our nation’s political history.

She said the people who make up the coalition are those with proven political records that have the wherewithal to harness votes for the party in 2027.

She said the growth and progress of the party are due to the purposeful leadership, transparency and accountability that the party is known for.

She said the party, over the years, has gone through turbulent times but was able to pull through because of the unity of purpose, and the need to rescue Nigeria and better the lives of the people.

The 2020 Edo State governorship candidate on the platform of the party, while commending the party for allowing her to serve as the national publicity secretary, said it afforded her the opportunity to broaden her horizon by using her wealth of experience in the media.

“The coalition is a step in the right direction as it will help right the wrong in our nation’s political history.”