200,000 Nigerians Die Yearly From Food Borne Illnesses – Minister

Share

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Geoffrey Nnaji, has raised alarm over the staggering number of deaths resulting from food-related illnesses in Nigeria, stating that about 200,000 Nigerians die annually from such causes.

He warned that the Federal Government will no longer tolerate food adulteration and contamination, stressing that offenders will face the full weight of the law.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Registrar/CEO of the Nigeria Council of Food Science and Technology (NiCFoST), Mrs. Veronica Ezeh. Chief Nnaji cited World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics which indicate that over 600 million people fall ill each year globally due to contaminated food, with Nigeria recording 200,000 of the 420,000 deaths occurring in Sub-Saharan Africa.

He stated that in response to this crisis, the ministry, along with its agencies—especially NiCFoST—has intensified efforts to strengthen regulatory oversight at all levels of government, particularly at the local government areas where food safety supervision remains weakest.

Speaking during the official launch of the Food Safety Operational Manual and the training of food safety desk officers in Abuja on Thursday, Chief Nnaji—represented by the Director General of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute, Prof. Samson Duna—emphasised that food safety goes beyond health concerns.

He described it as a national security issue, a development imperative, and a catalyst for inclusive growth aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said the Ministry considers food safety a science-driven enterprise and has therefore mandated its agencies and research institutions to develop cost-effective technologies for food preservation and quality assurance, promote indigenous innovations that respect Nigeria’s culinary diversity, and deploy mobile and digital training tools for informal food vendors in both rural and urban areas.

The minister also commended Mrs. Ezeh and her team for their dedication and foresight in developing the food safety operational manual, describing it as the first of its kind in Nigeria.

In her remarks, Mrs. Ezeh warned food vendors, restaurants, and food business operators to desist from criminal acts of food adulteration and unethical practices that endanger public health and violate the Nigerian Constitution.

She highlighted dangerous practices such as washing fruits and vegetables with detergents, using burning tyres to remove animal skin, ripening fruits with carbides, cooking meat with paracetamol tablets as tenderizers, and adding harmful dyes like Sudan IV to red oil and pepper.

She expressed concern over the failure of many Local Governments to employ qualified food safety professionals, despite constitutional provisions.

Mrs. Ezeh urged the 774 Local Government Chairmen to recruit licensed food safety professionals and called on policymakers and development partners to institutionalize food safety frameworks and support related initiatives.

Over 150 food safety desk officers and participants from food regulatory agencies, Abuja Area Councils, and food businesses were trained on the use of the new operational manual.

Share