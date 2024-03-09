$20,000 Fraud: ‘Yahoo Boy’ Jailed 12 Months

The Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, has convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, an internet fraudster, popularly called ‘Yahoo Boy’, Olayiwola Nurudeen Junior, over his involvement in impersonation and fraud to the tune of $20,000. Justice Aneke arrived at the decision after the fraudster pleaded guilty to the charge instituted against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The convicted and jailed fraudster, according to the prosecutor, Zeenat Atiku Bala, had sometime in September 2023, claimed to be a woman and impersonated one Cynthia Joseph, and opened a Gmail account, which he used to defraud his victims.

The counsel for the EFCC also hinted to Justice Aneke, that as of the time the fraudster was arrested, a sum to the tune of $20, 000, fraudulently obtained from his victims, was found in his possession. Bala also told the court that the offence committed contravenes Sections 22(2)(b} and 18(1)(d) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015, and is punishable under the same Act. Junior admitted committing the offence and pleaded guilty to the charge.

This prompted the prosecutor to review the facts of the charge and tendered some exhibits, which were admitted by the court. After reviewing the facts of the charges, Bala prayed to the court to sentence Junior in accordance with the sections of the EFCC Act he was charged with. However, the counsel for the convicted fraudster, B. A. Omateno, begged Justice Aneke to temper justice with mercy in sentencing him. The lawyer particularly urged the court to consider that the convict was a first-time offender who did not have any previous conviction record. Omateno equally begged the court to consider a fine option in lieu of a custodial sentence.

After entertaining arguments from parties, Justice Aneke sentenced the fraudster to 12 months imprisonment, with an option of a fine to the tune of N1.5m in lieu of the jail term. The charge against Junior read: “That you, Olayiwola Nurudeen Junior, sometime in September 2023, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to gain advantage for yourself, fraudulently impersonated one Cynthia Joseph by holding yourself out as such on your Gmail account, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015.

“That you, Olayiwola Nurudeen Junior, sometime in September 2023, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, disguised the true nature of the aggregate sum of $20,000 (Twenty Thousand United States Dollars), which sum you knew to be proceeds of criminal conduct, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to, and punishable under Section 18(1)(d) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment, etc) Act, 2004.”