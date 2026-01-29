2,000 Young Entrepreneurs To Benefit From Industrial Skills Programme In Ibadan

No fewer than 2,000 young entrepreneurs are set to benefit from the industrial skills programme at the GENSPARK 2026 Summit, scheduled to hold at Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, from March 17 to 21, 2026.

This weeklong industrial engagement, featuring a massive exhibition of over 2,000 local innovations, designed to jumpstart Nigeria’s manufacturing sector and offer an alternative to the “Japa Syndrome” by equipping participants with essential production, leadership, and regulatory skills.

Speaking on the vision behind the intervention, Pharm. (Mrs.) Jooda, a representative from WellaFitta Resources Limited noted that the firm remains dedicated to promoting a selfr e l i a n t healthcare value chain through robust local manufacturing.

The sponsorship is viewed as a convergence point for ideas that can translate into actionable policies and partnerships capable of strengthening Nigeria’s industrial value chain. The program will bring together distinguished dignitaries and industry leaders to share their experiences and guide participants through practical business pathways.