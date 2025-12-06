2,000 Senior Citizens Get PBAT Medicare In Ondo

Not less than 2, 000 elderly residents across Ondo State, have benefitted from the PBAT Medicare programme, a comprehensive medical support initiated by the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. The exercise, held in Akure, the state capital, provided a wide range of health services targeting senior citizens within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PBAT Medicare programme featured general medical consultations and routine check-ups, laboratory investigations, blood pressure and diabetes screening, as well as eye and dental examinations. The beneficiaries also received essential medications, dietary supplements, health education, and professional counselling aimed at improving their overall well-being.

Speaking at the launch, Chairman of the PBAT Mandate Elders Forum, Chief Erastus Akeju, said the initiative was a product of extensive deliberations within the elders’ forum, designed to enhance the health, dignity, and lifespan of senior members of the ruling party.

Akeju, a former Commissioner for Works said while the programme was fully funded by Dr Tunji-Ojo, its implementation owed much to the dedication and organisational strength of Chief Nimbe Tawose.

Chief Akeju described the Medicare project as a reflection of the Minister’s deep humanitarian commitment and unwavering loyalty to the reelection bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, the gesture reinforces APC’s enduring culture of honouring those whose sacrifices helped build the party.

He said: “Our elders are the foundation upon which our victories stand. Their sacrifices, wisdom, and endurance shaped our journey.

“It is therefore both a moral duty and a political responsibility to prioritise their health and dignity.” Akeju commended Dr Tunji-Ojo for translating compassion into action through initiatives that directly impact lives.

In his remarks, Secretary of the PBAT Mandate Elders Forum, Chief Ebenezer Alabi, disclosed that a monitoring team had been set up to ensure transparency, efficiency, and uninterrupted delivery of the Medicare services.