…2000 Osun Households Benefit From Seyi Tinubu’s Movement

No fewer than 2,000 households have benefited from food palliative distributed by a group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), City Boy Movement, to cushion the impact of the economic hardship during the holy month of Ramadan and fasten period.

New Telegraph reports that members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), members of Nigerian Union of Pension (NUP), Commercial Motorcyclists, Health Workers, Market men and women, people living with disabilities among others benefited from the gesture.

Speaking during the distribution exercise held in Osogbo, Osun State Capital, the Osun State Coordinator of the movement, Ajani Gafar Ayodeji, said the gesture was to cushion the impact of economic hardship during the holy month.