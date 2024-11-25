2,000 Anambra Youth To Benefit From N100m Innovation Week 2024

Share

A total of two thousand youths are going to benefit from the 2024 Anambra Innovation Week slated to empower them to the tune of 100 million.

The program which was flagged this Monday would end on Friday this week is aimed at showcasing the innovations and ideas of the two thousand youths and at the end of the program they would be empowered for more innovation to the tune of N2 million.

Speaking while declaring the program open the Anambra state Deputy Governor Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim noted that the government of Anambra state is deliberate about youth empowerment and creativity among the younger generation.

“We as a government are deliberate about this and we are happy that this is happening during our time because the hope of our future is the youth and innovative technology has become the route for the future ”

“The youths would benefit bountifully from this and His Excellency Prof Charles Soludo has this policy of ensuring that there is something new to learn and do to solve societal problems ”

“I urge our youths to exploit this opportunity provided by Mr Governor to empower and rediscover themselves,” he said.

Speaking earlier the Special Adviser to the Governor of Innovation and business incubation Miss Chinwe Okoli noted that ;

“The program which has as theme “Creating The Future Of Africa Now” is a clarion call to leverage the transformative power of technology and innovations in building Africa that thrives in the digital economy”

“It reflects the vision of our Chief Host His Excellency Prof Charles Soludo whose unwavering commitment to digitally empowered Anambra state inspires all of us here today” she said.

