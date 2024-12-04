200 Youths Gather In Abuja For 2024 Maktoub Forum

Share

The stage is set for the annual Maktoub Youth Forum (MYF) scheduled for Abuja on December 8, New Telegraph reports.

This year’s event, with the theme, “Ignite, Inspire, Impact”, is expected to attract over 200 youth from across Nigeria, with different backgrounds, disciplines and orientations.

The yearly MYF, a key part of the annual birthday celebration of the founder of Maktoub Media, MS Mariam Mohammed, focuses on helping Nigerian youth develop the right outlook, character and values.

In a statement announcing MYF 2024, the Convener, Ms Mohammed, said the forum would feature “a powerful lineup of guest speakers leading vibrant and interactive discourses on current/ topical issues that directly impact on youth today and their hopes and dreams for a prosperous future.”

The carefully selected speakers for this edition include television personality, Seun Okinbaloye; the CEO of Karmod Nigeria Limited, Hakeem Shagaya; Founder/CEO of Kabiya Care Foundation, Dr Adaeze Oreh; Fatima Mamman-Daura and Fatima Akinyera.

Shagaya’s topic is: “Hustling with Heart: A Raw Guide for Young Entrepreneurs to Succeed in a Competitive Business Ecosystem.”

Mamman-Daura will speak on: “You Are Enough: Rewriting the Script of Success for Life and Career Balance.”

Oreh’s subject is: “Breaking Barriers: Innovative Strategies to Career Success in a Dynamic Economy.”

Akinyera will shed light on: “Real vs Reel: Finding Yourself Beyond Social Media’s Filters and Expectations.”

Okinbaloye’s focus is: “Unbroken: Transforming Personal Pain into Springboards for Success.”

Ms Mohammed adds: “We have an exceptional lineup of speakers who will share their experiences, insights, and actionable strategies for success. This year’s MYF is more than just a conference. It’s an immersive experience that will include insightful discussions and real-world strategies from industry leaders.

“There will be networking opportunities with accomplished mentors and like-minded peers. There will be actionable takeaways for tackling life challenges and career setbacks. Young people will listen and learn from renowned speakers while giving them a chance to address shared challenges.”

She adds that MYF 2024 will outline the importance of engaging youths in meaningful intergenerational dialogue: “The discussions will aim to grow and maximise their skills and natural talents, and properly channel their strengths toward their chosen initiatives.

“The event encourages youths to discover, explore and maximise their natural potential and create a better future for themselves in spite of hurdles. It is a reaffirmation that youths can be the change they want to see and underscores the power of mentoring and experienced guidance by respected professionals and key stakeholders across different sectors of national life.

“It helps each one of us – especially the young ones – to reflect on our personal and collective goals. To stop and think. What if the key to our development and progress lies in each one of us? What if we could harness our inherent and collective strength and creativity to lead us from where we are and where we want to be?”

Share

Please follow and like us: