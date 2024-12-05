200 Youths Converge On Abuja For Maktoub Forum

Share

The stage is set for the annual Maktoub Youth Forum (MYF) scheduled for Abuja on December 8.

This year’s event, with the theme, “Ignite, Inspire, Impact”, is expected to attract over 200 youth from across Nigeria, with different backgrounds, disciplines and orientations.

The yearly MYF, a key part of the annual birthday celebration of the founder of Maktoub Magazine, MS Mariam Mohammed, focus- es on helping Nigerian youth to develop the right outlook, character and values.

In a statement announcing MYF 2024, the Convener, Ms Mariam Mohammed, said the forum would feature “a powerful lineup of guest speakers leading vibrant and interactive discourses on current/ topical issues that directly impact on youth today and their hopes and dreams for a prosperous future.”

The carefully selected speakers for this edition include television personality, Seun Okinbaloye; the CEO, Karmod Nigeria Limited, Hakeem Shagaya; Founder/ CEO, Kabiya Care Founda- tion, Dr. Adaeze Oreh; Fatima Mamman-Daura and Fatima Akinyera.

Share

Please follow and like us: