200 Residents Benefit From Free Dental Care In Surulere, Lagos

‌No fewer than 200 residents of Surulere benefited from free dental care on Thursday at Akerele Primary Health Centre, in commemoration of Year 2024 World Oral Health Day.

The event was a collaborative effort of the hospital’s Dental Department and Surulere Local Government of Lagos State.

The ‌Randle General Hospital has joined the global celebration of World Oral Health Day, on March 20th 2024. The year’s edition came with the theme: “A Happy Mouth is… A Happy Body,” highlighting the integral connection between oral health and overall well-being.

The Medical Director/CEO Dr. Olumide Sojinrin, in his remarks, said, “Good oral health is not just about having a beautiful smile, it is also essential for maintaining overall health and quality of life.

Sojinrin noted that Research has shown that poor oral health has been implicated in systemic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, thus, by promoting oral hygiene and preventive oral care, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of developing these conditions.”

“‌Maintaining good oral health habits, such as regular brushing, flossing, and routine dental check-ups, not only ensures healthy teeth and gums but also contributes to preventing various systemic diseases”, the Medical Director emphasized.

Speaking further, ‌Sojinrin explained that “Happy Mouth, Happy Body” serves as a reminder that oral health is not just about having a bright smile; but also a fundamental value added to one’s overall health and quality of life. By adopting simple effective oral hygiene practices, individuals can safeguard themselves against preventable oral diseases and improve their overall well-being”.

He stated, “As part of our commitment to promoting oral health awareness, the Sanwo-Olu Administration through Randle General Hospital’s Dental Center Department hosts a series of events during the 2-day programme, an initiative aimed at educating the community about the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene habits”.

The activities included free dental check-ups and consultations for patients of all ages, educational workshops and seminars on oral hygiene practices and preventive care distribution of informative materials and resources on maintaining optimal oral health, demonstrations on proper brushing, flossing, and oral care techniques for children and adults.

‌Earlier, the Head of the Dental Centre, at Randle General Hospital, Dr Lateefat Omolara Agbaje stated “We are excited to participate in World Oral Health Day and raising awareness about the importance of oral health in achieving overall wellness, as observed on the 20th of March every year, is dedicated to education of the population, to spread and create awareness on the importance of good oral health”.

‌Agbaje reiterates that “By emphasizing the link between a healthy mouth and a healthy body, we hope to inspire individuals to prioritize their oral health and take proactive steps towards maintaining it”.

‌The Doctor thanked the Chairman, Surulere LG, Hon. Bamidele Suleiman Yusuf for his timely support and collaboration with the Dental Centre Department of Randle General Hospital, Surulere.

‌She extended her appreciation to the State Government, for the care given to the hospital, adding that Lagosians should embrace good oral hygiene habits for a healthier, happier life.

‌The 2-day programme was attended by top government officials, residents of Surulere and its environs.

