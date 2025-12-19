200 Prophecies Of Primate Ayodele Fulfilled In 2025

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele is a prominent Nigerian prophet who is known for his frequent prophecies that cut across several sectors.

Beyond releasing these prophecies, Primate Ayodele also has a record of being the only prophet who has nothing less than 15,000 prophecies fulfilled throughout his ministry so far.

In a year, asides the prophecies he releases weekly, he normally unveils his prophecies for a new year, which always get to the newsstands in December of the ending year, and releases his annual prophecy book titled Warnings To The Nations, which simply talks about what God has for nations.

From the prophecies released so far in 2025, below are 200 of them that have been fulfilled already.

1. Awujale’s death: The traditional institution in Nigeria has witnessed the loss of one of the most prominent kings in Yorubaland, Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, who died this year.

Primate Ayodele in his newly released prophecy book titled Warnings To The Nations (2025/2026) edition warned the monarch of an emergency situation on his health and life.

These were his words: “AWUJALE OF IJEBULAND: The monarch must pray for divine protection more fervently. The spirit of God says the king must rebuke an emergency situation on his health and life.”

2. Buhari’s death: The former president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari died this year after a brief illness in a hospital in London.

It should be recalled that in December, during the release of his 2025 prophecies, Primate Ayodele had mentioned that Nigeria would lose a former president.

These were his words: “Let’s pray against the death of a one-time military administrator and a one-time president in Nigeria.”

3. Olubadan’s death: In the latest edition of Warnings To The Nations, Primate Ayodele warned that he foresees the emergence of a new king in Ibadanland while urging the Olubadan to pray for his health.

Within 48 hours, the prophecy was fulfilled.

4. Iran attack: In his prophecy book, Primate Ayodele warned Iran to be watchful of missile attacks and unexpected security threats.

As foretold, Iran was attacked by Israel.

5. Death of LG Chairman: The Executive Chairman of Oto-Awori LCDA, Musibau Asafa, died after a prolonged illness.

Primate Ayodele had earlier warned of the death of a local government chairman in Lagos.

6. Benue killings: Primate Ayodele warned the Benue State Government of attacks on farmers and security formations in several local governments.

These attacks later occurred, leading to loss of lives.

7. Donald Trump vs Elon Musk: Primate Ayodele foretold a fight between Donald Trump and Elon Musk during the election period.

Their fallout later became evident.

8. PDP governors: Primate Ayodele predicted mass defections from PDP and the collapse of the PDP Governors’ Forum. Events later confirmed this.

9. Ikorodu building collapse: Primate Ayodele warned of an imminent building collapse in Lagos.

Hours later, a building collapsed in Ikorodu, killing several people.

10. Europe blackout: Primate Ayodele foretold a major blackout in Europe caused by gas shortages.

Major outages later hit parts of Spain, Portugal, and France.

11. Sheriff Oborevwori decamp: Primate Ayodele prophesied that Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori would defect from PDP to APC.

The defection later occurred.

12. Burkina Faso coup attempt: Primate Ayodele warned of another coup attempt against Ibrahim Traore, which he would survive. The junta later announced it had foiled a coup plot.

13. Canada PM resignation: Primate Ayodele predicted pressure on Canada’s Prime Minister to resign.

Justin Trudeau later announced his resignation.

14. Governor Dikko Radda accident: Primate Ayodele warned governors to pray against convoy accidents.

Governor Dikko Radda was later involved in an accident.

15. Russia earthquake: Primate Ayodele warned of earthquakes globally.

A major earthquake struck Russia’s Far East.

16. Ghana helicopter crash: Primate Ayodele warned of severe consequences following Ghana’s election.

A helicopter crash later killed top government officials.

17. ADC coalition: Primate Ayodele warned that EFCC would target members of the ADC coalition.

Top members later became subjects of investigation.

18. Ibom Air crisis: Primate Ayodele warned of management and public image issues at Ibom Air.

The airline later faced nationwide criticism.

19. Al Jazeera staff deaths: Primate Ayodele warned Al Jazeera to pray against staff loss. Several staff members were later killed in Gaza.

20. Jail break: Primate Ayodele warned Nigerians to pray against jailbreaks.

A jailbreak later occurred in Keffi.

21. Ooni vs Alaafin: Primate Ayodele predicted an imminent rift between the Ooni of Ife and the Alaafin of Oyo.

The disagreement later played out publicly.

22. NNPC CEO Bayo Ojulari: Primate Ayodele warned of a plot to remove Bayo Ojulari.

Ojulari later raised an alarm over threats to his life and office.

23. Abuja–Kaduna train mishap: Primate Ayodele warned of a train mishap on the Abuja–Kaduna rail line.

A derailment later occurred.

24. Mosque attack: Primate Ayodele warned against attacks on religious centres.

Gunmen later attacked a mosque in Katsina.

25. Kwara market fire: Primate Ayodele warned against market fires nationwide.

A fire later destroyed shops in Kwara.

26. Boat mishap: Primate Ayodele warned of a boat accident in Nigeria.

A deadly boat mishap later occurred in Sokoto.

27. Nepal protest: Primate Ayodele foretold massive protests in Nepal.

The government was later destabilised by protests.

28. Afriland Towers fire: Primate Ayodele warned Lagos Island markets and buildings against fire and collapse.

Afriland Towers and Mandilas Market were later engulfed by fire.

29. Guinea democratic transition: Primate Ayodele predicted Guinea’s military leader would become a civilian president.

A referendum later paved the way.

30. Malawi election: Primate Ayodele warned President Chakwera to pray for political survival.

He later lost the election.

31. Seychelles election: Primate Ayodele warned the incumbent president of possible defeat.

The ruling party later lost.

32. Madagascar coup: Primate Ayodele warned of a military-backed uprising.

The president later fled the country.

33. Guinea-Bissau coup: Primate Ayodele listed Guinea-Bissau among countries at risk of a coup.

The military later seized power.

34. Sonko vs Faye: Primate Ayodele predicted a fallout between Sonko and Faye.

Political tension later emerged.

35. Kebbi kidnap: Primate Ayodele warned of kidnappings in schools.

Students were later abducted in several states.

36. Benin Republic coup attempt: Primate Ayodele warned ECOWAS of revolutions in several countries.

A coup attempt later surfaced in Benin Republic.

37. America’s opposition against Tinubu: Primate Ayodele warned of U.S. opposition to Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

The Nigerian government later faced international pressure.

38. Akpabio impeachment attempt: Primate Ayodele warned of plans to impeach Senate President Akpabio.

The plot was later confirmed.

39. Japan earthquake: Primate Ayodele warned Japan to pray against earthquakes.

A 6.7-magnitude quake later struck.

40. Coup attempt in Nigeria: Primate Ayodele warned of a plot to unseat President Tinubu.

Security shake-ups later followed.

41. Fubara’s decamp: Primate Ayodele predicted Governor Sim Fubara’s defection from PDP to APC.

42. November gas explosion: Primate Ayodele warned against a gas explosion in November.

A deadly explosion later occurred in Ibadan.

43. Bridge collapse in Congo: Primate Ayodele warned against bridge collapse.

A mining bridge later collapsed in Congo.

44. Cargo plane crash: Primate Ayodele warned against a cargo plane crash.

A Turkish cargo plane later crashed.

45. Pakistan bomb blast: Primate Ayodele warned of a bomb attack in Pakistan.

An explosion later occurred.

46. Ghana stampede: Primate Ayodele warned Africa to pray against stampedes.

A deadly stampede later occurred in Ghana.

47. Anambra election: Primate Ayodele accurately foretold Charles Soludo’s landslide victory.

48. DISCOs reforms: Primate Ayodele predicted reforms and restructuring in Nigeria’s DISCOs.

Several changes later occurred.

48. NIGERIAN AIRSPACE MANAGEMENT AGENCY – NAMA

The spirit of God says the Agency will have so many issues to contend with that will cause a kind of confusion in our airspace. This Agency will penalize some airlines for infractions of the law. Some Airlines will be fined for they will default in the payment of their dues

49. FEDERAL AIRPORTS AUTHORITY OF NIGERIA – FAAN

I foresee that FAAN will embark on a new development projects, expansion, renovation of the Airports, increase in manpower, improvement in training programmes and an increase in Airport fee. The Airport fees will be changed and we must pray against fire outbreak in any of our Airports.

In the course of the year, FAAN announced plans to increase tariffs.

50. The FAAN must be careful so that they will not experience unexpected accidents like airplane overshooting the runway or skid off the runway and Airplane collision in any of our international and local routes. They must pray against emergency landing.

51. UNITED AIRLINES:

I foresee the airline will extend their routes coverage to some other places in Africa and they are going to have issues with some of their customers. They are not going to get things properly done and will have so many pressing issues to be attended to.

One of the issue they had in the year was a near-crash situation involving 245 passengers.

52. AIR PEACE:

I foresee they are going to face so many challenges. They are going to suffer so many condemnation with all what they will be doing all over the world. Their efforts will not be appreciated. The airline operator must pray against blackmailing. They must pray against court matter and wrong accusation. They are going to do fantastic things in order to boost the image of the country but they will not be appreciated as expected.

The CEO was indicted by the US.

53. ARIK AIR:

I foresee that for operational reasons, flights on some of their routes will be delayed as they will be having a slight disappointment. Their customers will not appreciate them. Despite what they are doing, they will feel disappointed so they must be very careful as regards how they will work out things. I foresee the airline will run into debt and will be fined. I foresee their flight operations will not go smoothly.

In fulfillment, the federal government suspended the airline.

54. AZMAN AIR:

I foresee the airline will be disappointed. They will make efforts to expand their routes network along the West Coast of the African continent but this will not work. They have to be very careful and also pray for the chairman, for his good health and for God’s protection. The airline should pray against a fire outbreak in any of their subsidiaries that will destroy things.

The airline was probed.

55. GREEN AFRICA AIRWAYS:

The spirit of God says the airline will run into crisis. They will get new aircrafts and yet they will be disappointed. They will disappoint some of their clients and thus people will not be patronizing them as expected. They must be careful so that they will not have legal tussles. The management needs to be watchful and careful so that the flight operations will not be terminated midway.

https://www.thecable.ng/green-africa-suspends-flight-operations-temporarily-cites-sudden-development-with-lessor/

56. DANA AIR:

I foresee they are going to face disappointments and must be careful so that they will not run out of funds. Let the pilots be careful so as not to overshoot the runway. They will have technical issues which they must be watchful about. The airline must be very watchful because of various disappointments that they will encounter.

https://businessday.ng/news/article/court-orders-arrest-of-dana-air-md-over-alleged-n1-3bn-fraud/#google_vignette

57. MAX AIR:

I foresee the airline will want to do great things but they will not be able due to unforeseen issues. I foresee the quality of their services will be queried. I foresee delays in the operations namely take-off and landing time crisis. I foresee the pilots will be having smooth landing challenges.

https://www.bbc.com/pidgin/articles/c20gpexevy4o

58. World leaders will dialogue on asylum and its procedures. US, France, Canada, Belgium will change their asylum process

https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/nri/migrate/canada-tables-new-bill-to-limit-eligibility-for-asylum-claims/articleshow/121615583.cms?from=mdr

59. Let us rebuke attack or death on any Prime Minister. Let us pray so that no President or PM will go to Prison or Jail. Let us also pray against the death of a sitting Minister and any Cabinet member. Let us rebuke the incapacitation or unfortunate resignation of any Prime Minister, globally.

https://www.arise.tv/mongolias-prime-minister-resigns-after-losing-confidence-vote-amid-corruption-uproar/#google_vignette

60. Let France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Belgium, and United Kingdom be careful of unusual terrorist that can invade any parts of their countries.

https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20250222-knife-attack-in-france-leaves-one-dead-five-police-officers-injured

61. Let us be watchful against boat and train accidents that will claim precious lives.

https://www.thecable.ng/21-passengers-die-in-lagos-boat-accident/

62. There will be lot of tension in the world that will cripple the economy as I foresee a global economic and health crisis.

https://edition.cnn.com/2025/06/10/business/world-bank-global-economy-trump-trade-war-intl

63. Then, UK election, if the ruling party is not careful enough and strategize properly, the Labour will give them a run for their money.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/articles/cxx2pd3r538o

64. Let us be careful so that we do not lose a reggae musician. A very popular reggae musician in the world. Let’s be careful about this.

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/04/19/arts/music/max-romeo-dead.html

65. UK ELECTION:

The UK election is not going to be a usual business. The ruling party will face a very stiff opposition. If the ruling party can changes their strategy, that is the only way that they can get an upper hand in the election. The new dawn in the UK election will usher in a new development. The election will not be as easy as usual and there will be total changes and complete voters re-orientation. That is what we should expect.

66. POPE FRANCIS:

The Pope must pray for good health, he will take some certain decisions which may not go down well with the public. I foresee that he will promote peace globally, especially Africa. He will not achieve much of what he set out to do as he will suffer major accusation.

67. ECOWAS:

There will be a lot of challenges for ECOWAS as they will be struggling to have stability. There is going to be a lot of efforts that ECOWAS will be putting together to achieve set goals. ECOWAS will embark on reconciliation, massive infrastructural development and establishing free trade among member states.

68. Benin and Niger will have issues concerning building of pipelines i foresee that there will be a pipeline between the two nations. If they are not careful enough, the challenges of executing a pipeline project will cause a major setback for the two countries.

https://www.africanews.com/2024/06/03/niger-benin-pipeline-crisis-no-resolution-in-sight/

69. ALIKO DANGOTE:

Aliko must pray for God’s divine protection and success. He must rebuke huge loss of money or investment and death of a very close ally or a family member. I foresee he will be tormented as he will face several unpleasant challenges which he must watch out for. He must pray God’s protection and directive on his businesses in order to avert busness shut down. Dangotes’ properties will be attacked. He must pray against inferno. This is very important.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/707179-fire-guts-dangote-refinery.html?tztc=1

70. BANGLADESH:

There will be protest in the country. The country will experience flood, bomb blast, political assassination and train derailment. Let us rebuke political tension in the country. They will want to form a new government as people will kick against the present government. The country will face earth shake and landslide.

Bangladesh protests: What sparked the anger that toppled Sheikh Hasina?

71. BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA:

There will be a major crisis between the two countries. Bosnia will want to fight and their share of properties from Herzegovina. Herzegovina will take Bosnia to court and they will move toward break-up. But in spite of all these, I foresee that they will be working toward a new development.

Deteriorating state crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina | Heinrich Böll Stiftung

72. BOTSWANA:

There will be a new election. The country must pray against problems that will multiply. There will be a stiff opposition against the incumbent even though the President will make efforts. The economy will be troubled and the people must pray against boarder crisis. The president will have lot of critics and will be accused of corruption. There will be move to put his government under pressure.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c238n5zr51yo

73. CANADA:

The Country should brace for unexpected mishaps such as building collapse, electricity/power shut down and fire disaster. I foresee changes the immigration law of the country and must be careful so that they will not face crisis. They must pray against policy reform that might lead protest and citizen unrest as I foresee that the government will begin to repatriate foreigners.

https://www.ibanet.org/major-changes-to-Canadian-immigration

74. CHILE:

The spirit of the Lord says that the people of Chile pray against calamity that shake the country. They will experience Natural Disasters Like volcano, earthquakes, landslide and earth tremor. The Chileans will protest against the government of the country and I foresee another new government will come up in the country. The country will face economy bankruptcy.

https://www.dw.com/en/chile-hit-by-heavy-rains-state-of-catastrophe-declared/a-69357808

75. NAMIBIA:

The country will conduct election and the ruling party will still maintain the power despite various plans against them. The country must pray for stability and rebuke weather problems. the country will take a decision on loan which will cause them more debts. They must be careful against cholera, polio, meningitis, that will challenge the health sector and make them seek international community help.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/12/3/namibia-elects-nandi-ndaitwah-as-countrys-first-woman-president

76. NEPAL:

The country will experience some issues which will cause problem for them. The country will fail to achieve certain desires as I foresee massive protests against the government for inability to put the country in order. The country needs to be careful so that they will not take a wrong step against provisions of the constitution.

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/03/28/world/asia/nepal-protests-monarchy-violence.html

77. INDIA:

Let the country rebuke state secession as i foresee that a country will pull out of them. The country must pray against a terrible moment where several people will die. A train accident or a terrible explosion or a major crisis that will hold the country to a stand still. In addition to calls for his removal, the president will face numerous challenges including policy pitfalls. His policies will be nothing to write home about as the poor will continue to be poor and the economy will not improve. His party will also have problems. Let them pray so that there will be no economy depreciation.

https://www.heraldinsight.co.kr/news/articleView.html?idxno=5500

78. PAKISTAN:

I foresee a terrible situation in the country. The must pray against cholera, measles and must work to halt the spreading of these diseases. The country will have major political crisis as there will be plots against present government. In addition to other economic challenges, the country will run into debts and the must pray against bomb blast or a major accident that will make them mourn. The government must rebuke terrorist attack in the country.

https://www.gisreportsonline.com/r/pakistan-politics/

79. PERU:

There will be flood disaster that will render people homeless in the country. I foresee an election where ruling party will suffer loss and incumbent will leave his seat.

https://www.euronews.com/video/2025/02/21/state-of-emegency-declared-as-nazca-hit-by-severe-flooding-and-landslides

80. MALI:

The country will face several challenges and troubles as I foresee that the government will not be stable. The country will take a step that will lead them to the Land of Unknown and they will witness a very tough times, security wise. The country must be careful even though democracy will come, the government will face a stiff opposition and protests against the constitution. The opposition will do all its takes to hampered the activities of the government. The Lord says there will be many political problems as people will not trust the transitional process of the government. They must pray against disasters and killing their soldiers. The country will witness explosion and coup attempted rumor will surface. The government will change several policies. The present government may become a democratic government by looking into the best way of lifting the country.

https://www.africanews.com/2022/05/17/mali-blames-western-nation-for-failed-coup-attempt/

81. LIBERIA:

The President needs prayers for good health and divine protection. He must be careful against coup rumours in the country. The economy will be very unbalanced and the president needs prayers for his government to succeed. Democracy system of government will be shaking and apart from this, there will be inflation. The country needs to pray as I foresee imminent strange disasters and floods will wreak havoc. The country will borrow money while the government will fight corruption and the past governments. The country will also be careful for them not to experience economic recession. There is a need to rebuke the death of any former minister or a senator. The country needs prayers.

https://punchng.com/liberian-ex-warlord-prince-johnson-dies-at-72/

82. SOUTH KOREA:

The country needs to be careful against security threats or an unusual attack. The country will have political tension and they will experience strange occurrences. The country economy will not be as balanced as before. The country must be prayerful against plane crash. the government of the country will fight against corruption, there will be several troubles that will come up in the country, they must be careful of climatic problems.

https://punchng.com/south-korea-in-political-crisis-after-suspended-president-resists-arrest/

83. IRELAND:

The country will have a new government. They will take some decisions that will not be to acknowledge. The country must rebuke crisis against the government as I foresee that the government will misbehave and do things not expected. The government will be confused must be careful because of certain misconception which will bring the country backward. The country must be very, very careful against unexpected setback.

https://www.eunews.it/en/2025/01/16/ireland-agreement-for-a-new-government/

84. KENYA:

The country will experience unexpected attacks and disasters that will shock them. I foresee some economic imbalances, health crisis and serious natural disasters. Kenya will lose a prominent citizen that will make them mourn. Kenya will have so many issues to contend with. Despite the honours and the dignities that was accorded to Kenya’s president, he will face a very tough moments and various allegations from the opposition. Kenya needs prayers against building collapse, floods, explosion and accidents. Let them pray not to lose a member of the parliament. Let them rebuke a situation that will corrupt the country. Terrorist attack is imminent in Kenya. Central Bank Governor will be changed, top military officer and a very prominent athletic may die. Let them pray to avert crisis in the Kenyan Football Federation. Kenya will face a moment of challenges.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/6/26/at-least-eight-killed-in-deadly-kenya-protests-what-we-know

85. IRAN:

The country will look for support outside its shores. The government will be seek both economic and security supports which might cost them more than necessary. The Lords reveals that the country will face unexpected security threats. They must rebuke the death of notable person in the country. That this country needs a lot of prayers because calamity may befall the nation. The country must be careful protests, unexpected crisis and natural disasters that will come up. Let the country pray fervently against strange natural calamities that could cause heavy destruction and massive lost of lives. They should brace for unexpected disease outbreak that will ravage in the country. In addition, I foresee change of leadership in the country. They must rebuke unfortunate incident of missiles that will be fired into their territories. The government must do all it takes to avert this terrible incident.

https://apnews.com/article/iran-explosions-israel-tehran-00234a06e5128a8aceb406b140297299

86. IRAQ:

I am seeing that the country will take actions that will cause them issues. The country must rebuke the unfortunate death of any personality or a deadly attack on the military generals. They must be careful so that they will not face unpleasant situations as I see that strange occurrences will come up, unexpected chaos, grave natural disasters and other various untold challenges. The country needs prayers for divine guidance and direction. The economy will decline and currency value will drop. Let them pray against protests, bloodbaths and deadly explosions.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/videos/international/big-attack-in-iraq-rockets-hit-kirkuk-airport-military-zone-runway-two-injured-watch-video/videoshow/122174773.cms

87. HUNGARY:

The people of the country will be looking for alternatives as their government will cause them several problems. The country will have many challenges to contend with. The country must expect protests and gang-ups against the government. Also, the country will face economic imbalance and they will be seeking bailouts from other nations.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/6/28/record-attendance-expected-at-budapest-pride-march-despite-orban-warning

88. DR Congo:

Terrorists will rise against the country and will disorganize the efforts of the government. opposition will trouble the efforts of the government. The government will improve their security and will have alliance with Russia. The president must pray against disaster, volcano, earth tremor, landslide and bad weather condition that can destroy houses and kill innocent citizens. Emergency will be declared in the country and of course the president will face so many challenges.

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/africa/at-least-52-killed-in-deadly-militia-attack-in-dr-congo/3478739

89. SOMALIA:

They must be very careful because the terrorists will cause irreparable damages that can ruin the country’s democratic system of the government. There is going to be a deadly attack towards the government house that will effects of government officials. I see absolute state of confusion as there will be unfortunate events of gun violence, killings and panic in the country. The economy of the country will go down and sea piracy will be on the increase. The ship belong to the country will be seized by terrorist. The country will be set on fire in attempt to create difficulty moments for the present government.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/4/16/al-shabaab-attack-strategic-town-in-central-somalia

90. THAILAND:

The country will face a major trouble that will escalate to a deadly attack as I foresee that the country will be consumed with crisis. Troubles that will ravage the country. Troubles that will cause untold deaths. Natural disasters will bring the country to its knees. The country will have several limitations about economic growth and development as the value of the currency will dip. The country will be faced with so many security challenges. The country will be making efforts to overcome its challenges but it will not yeild expected result. The country will also be confronted with diplomatic problems. The country will experience a catastrophe that will make the people to be confused.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/dozens-of-militants-attack-security-base-in-southern-thailand/vi-AA1HHDgT

91. YEMEN:

The country will face border crisis. Deadly explosion is imminent the country as they will also experience unexpected economic crises. They are going to send some war planes to some countries. The president must pray for good health and rebuke health emergencies. The president must also be very watchful so that his efforts will not be criticized. The banks in the country will face so many challenges.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/clywg335680o

92. TOGO:

The country will change its constitution and the system government. Opposition will neglect the elections in a massive protest but will not be able to remove the president. Nobody will succeed to remove the President except death. The rule of law in the country will be in shambles as there will threats against the government of the day. Also, the government should be prepared for confusion as all kind of troubles that will arise. The country will experience huge disappointment and economy decline. They must pray against military attacks, floods and unexpected killings. They want to have alliance with some countries. For them to have stability and success. They will go as far as having relationship with Russia, South Korea, China. For economic buoyancy.

https://www.africanews.com/2024/03/26/togo-adopts-new-constitution-moving-nation-from-presidential-to-parliamentary-system/

93. SOUTH SUDAN:

This country will seek the support of foreign governments for development. They must be careful so that none of the UN staff in the country will come under heavy attacks. They must rebuke ethnicity crisis that is imminent in South Sudan. In South Sudan, the election coming in December is not realistic as there is still danger ahead. If the international community does not do the right thing, there will be more problems in South Sudan than expected. the RSF leader will not take it easy until they form a coalition of government. If not, they will continue to fight with the government forces.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/9/14/south-sudan-postpones-december-election-by-two-years

94. SOUTH AFRICA:

The economy of South Africa will be bad. And of course, infrastructure in South Africa will also decline. So, South Africa will not look good under this government of Cyril Ramaphosa, it is going to be a very tough moment. And the president will be charged with corruption because people will not want his government any longer. There will be a lot of air accidents and disasters that will come up in the year. Let the pray fervently against this as it might leads to huge loss of lives.

https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/focus/20250214-in-south-africa-poor-governance-leads-to-collapse-of-johannesburg-s-infrastructure

95. CORPORATE AFFAIRS COMMISSION – CAC:

The spirit of God says there will be a change in the method of registration of companies and business names by the CAC.

https://nairametrics.com/2025/07/01/cac-launches-ai-powered-registration-portal-promises-business-registration-within-30-minutes/

96. Apart from the PDP and Labour Party, another political party will come up with a new structure aimed to wrestle power from the ruling party. The new party will be formed by the disgruntled members of the APC and the PDP. I foresee that the existing political parties will rise up and frustrate the new Party.

https://tribuneonlineng.com/party-registration-ada-gets-greenlight-as-inec-writes-protem-chairman/

97. APC:

I foresee that in the APC North will be divided. APC South East must be watchful not to be divided as well. APC chairman must be careful not to be indicted.

https://dailynigerian.com/revealed-real-reasons-behind-gandujes-abrupt-resignation/

98. US Wildfire:

the deadly wildfire that ravaged parts of the United States of America was accurately foretold by Primate Ayodele in his 95-page prophecies.

On page 34, Primate Ayodele specifically mentioned that there will be wildfire in some countries which

These were his words

“injurious to human health in parts of the world. Some countries are going to review their immigration laws. There will be wildfire in Canada, Australia, United States of America, Belgium and Wales.”

In fulfillment of his prophecy, The two biggest wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area burnt at least 10,000 homes, buildings and other structures, officials said as they urged more people to heed evacuation orders after a new blaze ignited and quickly grew.

99. Former speaker’s death: Primate Ayodele in his 2025 prophecies revealed that he foresees the death of a former speaker in Nigeria.

“Let us pray not to witness the death of a one-time Head of state in Nigeria. Let us pray not to lose a one-time Speaker in our Legislative Arm of Government.”

In July, former house of reps speaker, Agunwa Anaekwe was pronounced dead.

100. Tertiary institution name change: Primate Ayodele revealed that some governors will change the names of tertiary institutions in the country.

“Some governor will change the names of Tertiary Instruction”.

In the course of the year, Tai Solarin college of education was changed to Sikiru Adetona college of education.

101. Edwin Clark: Primate Ayodele in his prophecies called on some people to pray for their lives and among them was Edwin Clark.

“Afe Babalola, Edwin Clark, Wole Shoyinka, Oba Otudeko should pray for their lives and god divine Protection”. He died in February.

102. Tariffs increment: Primate Ayodele in his prophecies for 2025 revealed that there will be increment in Telephone tariffs in Nigeria.

“I foresee that the tariff on telephone services will be raised beyond the reach of the poor and things will become very difficult and unbearable.”

In the early part of the year, the NCC approved a 50% tariff increase.

103. Suspension of senators: Primate Ayodele revealed that some senators will be suspended in 2025 as he foresaw rowdy session in the chamber.

“I foresee that the Senate in Nigeria will not perform as expected as its various efforts to conduct investigations on government policies will not be appreciated. The Senate must be careful not to contradict itself on controversial bills. Unfortunately, the Holy Spirit reveals that Some Senators will go on suspension and the Senate Chamber will come under some form of attack”.

Senator Natasha Akpoti was suspended earlier this year.

104. Kidnappings: Primate Ayodele in his 2025 prophecies stated that kidnappings will take a new dimension in the new year.

“I foresee that Kidnappings for ransom taking will take a new dimension in the country. The Police will do a good job in waging unrelented war against the criminals.”

In the last few months, the country has experienced several kidnaps in different states.

105. New Party: Primate Ayodele stated that there will be a new party that will be focused on removing APC from the presidential position in 2027. He stated that the party will be formed by APC and PDP members.

“Apart from the PDP and Labour Party, another political party will come up with a new structure aimed to wrestle power from the ruling party. The new party will be formed by the disgruntled members of the APC and the PDP. I foresee that the existing political parties will rise up and frustrate the new Party.”

In the course of the year, ADC came up.

106. Atiku VS Fintiri: Primate Ayodele revealed that the governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri will have issues with his political godfather, Abubakar Atiku.

“Atiku and Governor Fintiri will have misunderstanding and disagreement that will lead to confrontation.”

This was fulfilled even with the removal of the former vice president from a traditional position.

107. Attacks on churches: Primate Ayodele warned Nigerians to pray against attacks on churches in the year.

“We must rebuke grave attacks in Churches or Mosque in Nigeria so says the Lord.”. In this year, we have recorded sad attacks on churches, leading to the American government describing the situation as genocidal.

108. FCTA Crisis: Primate Ayodele made it known that the body will have crisis in the year due to land issues.

“I foresee the FCT will be embroiled in crises of different kinds because of new laws and the authoritarian conducts of the Bureau of Land matters in the FCT”

This was confirmed with the crisis FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike had with a solider over a parcel of land owned by a military officer.

109. Doctors strike: Primate Ayodele asked the nation to watch against strike in the health sector.

“Let us pray so that Medical Doctors, Nurses and other Health Workers will not go on strike”

In the course of the year, there were several strike actions by health workers.

110. Airpeace: Primate Ayodele warned some airlines, including Air Peace, to be careful against sanctions and fine. He also warned them to be watchful against losing money.

“Air Peace must be careful not to be fine and not to lose revenue”

Sadly, in the year, Air Peace was sanctioned by NCAA, and in November, the airline counted $15million after an aircraft was withdrawn.

111. Dana Air: Primate Ayodele stated that the airline will have issues to contend with.

“I foresee that Dana Air will be grounded. The airline will have many issues to contend with and must be careful not to be fined”

Some weeks back, the federal government revealed plans to sell the airline’s asset to payback some people it is owing.

112. Immigration laws: Primate Ayodele stated that there will be changes to immigration laws in some countries including USA.

“The spirit of God says there will be changes and reviews of the immigration laws and policies in the United States of America, France, United Kingdom and Germany.”

This has been fulfilled with the new immigration laws in the US set against third world countries recently.

113. Assassination attempt on president: The prophet stated that there will be an attempt to take the life of a serving president in the world.

“I foresee that an attempt to assassinate a President will be aborted.”

This was fulfilled with the president of Somalia.

114. Gaza War: Primate Ayodele stated that there will be a cease fire agreement between the actors.

“I foresee that there will be cease fire in Gaza because Benjamin Netanyahu is through with the prosecution of the military campaign. However, he will face several domestic challenges.”. This was fulfilled.

115. Removal of presidents: Primate Ayodele stated that there will be protests that will removed presidents from office in 2025.

“I foresee that people will rise to remove some Presidents from the office.”. This was fulfilled in more than two countries including Madagascar.

116. Guinea Bissau political tension: Before foretelling the military coup in Guinea Bissau later this year, Primate Ayodele in his 2025 prophecies revealed that there will be political tension in the country.

” GUINEA BISSAU There will be a lot political tension in the country that will cost the country unexpectedly.”

117. Lesotho: Primate Ayodele made it known that the nation will have serious economic crisis.

“LESHOTO :The country will face economic hardship as I foresee that the government will fail to do the right thing. I foresee that the country will implement plans to change its constitution”

This was fulfilled with the government declaring two years of state of disaster.

118. Argentina: Primate Ayodele stated that there will be massive protests against the Argentine president.

“I foresee that the country should pray for success. There will be protests and uprising against the president. The economy will be unstable and they must pray against disasters so says the Lord.”

This was fulfilled with massive protests recorded in the year.

119. Raila Odinga: Primate Ayodele revealed that a prominent opposition figure will die in Kenya during the release of his 2025 prophecies.

“Opposition will rise against the President. Two governors will face impeachment. The sincere efforts of the President will be frustrated. Pray against the death of a prominent politician in kenya as I foresee that the country will fly his flag at half mast.”

The death of Raila Odinga fulfilled it.

120. Bangladesh Bomb: Primate Ayodele warned Bangladesh to be careful of bomb attack.

“The spirit of God says the country needs to pray against bomb scare, protests, train accidents, earthquakes and unexpected shootings and gun violence. They must be careful of political conflicts. These are the words of the Lord.”

A crude bomb exploded outside the head office of Bangladesh’s Grameen Bank, founded by Muhammad Yunus, in Dhaka’s Mirpur on Monday (November 10, 2025), police said.

121. Syria: Primate Ayodele mentioned that the president of Syria will face serious oppositions if he isn’t careful. He also mentioned his removal from power.

“The spirit of God says Syria will face a major setback. I foresee that rebels will want to break the government. Syria President must be careful; his government will not be acceptable as there will be plots to bring him down. There will be a lot of instability in Syria government as revealed by the spirit of God. The Lord revealed that there will be unfortunate events of bombing in Syria. The country will be invaded by foreign forces. I foresee President Assad of Syria will be removed.”

124. Malawi Election: Primate Ayodele revealed before the election in his prophecies for 2025 that the president will seek another term in office but the people won’t appreciate him.

“I foresee that the President will seek another term in office. The efforts of the President will not be appreciated. He will embark on great developmental projects but the efforts will not be commended. The spirit of the Lord says It is very important for the President to change his political tactics for better results.”. He lost the presidential election in September.

125. Tanzania: Primate Ayodele stated in his prophecy that a lot of opposition party members will be locked up by the ruling party.

“The Spirit of God says the Opposition will tackle the ruling party very seriously. The country will face political crisis and the Opposition leaders will be locked up. The ruling party will want to retain the seat in the coming election as I foresee that the Opposition will be destabilized”

This happened exactly as he said it especially during the election.

126. South Korea: Primate Ayodele revealed that there will be a new government in South Korea.

“SOUTH KOREA: I foresee the country will have a new government despite the crisis in the Country.”

This was fulfilled with the election of Lee Jae-myung, an opposition candidate.

127. Insurance companies: Primate Ayodele stated that some Insurance companies will go on recapitalization efforts in the year.

‘In 2025, I foresee that many of the Insurance companies will change their mode of operations. Some will embark on recapitalization processes and drives”

This was confirmed wit NAICOM’s recapitalization order.

128. Dangote: Primate Ayodele called on some businessmen including Dangote to pray not to suffer setbacks in their businesses.

“Michiel le Roux, Yassen Mansour, Othman Benjelloun, Aziz Akhannouch, Issad Rebrab, Patrice Motsepe, Mohamed Mansour, Naguib Sawiris, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Nassef Sawiris, Nicky Oppenheimer, Johann Rupert, Aliko Dangote should all pray for God’s divine protection and for their businesses not to suffer setbacks. They must also pray not to fall sick or be bereaved and not to undergo any surgery that can create health imbalances.”

Dangote himself has announced the different setbacks he has been facing in his refiner business.

129. Dangote Trucks: Primate Ayodele stated that in the year, Dangote trucks will be attacked because of accidents.

“I foresee that Dangote trucks and its drivers will be attacked because of reckless driving and killings. I foresee that Dangote Trucks will be burnt and people will protest against Dangote Truck recklessness”

This happened in Edo state with verydarkman getting involved in it.

130. JAMB: Primate Ayodele revealed that there will be new regulations for students to gain admission into tertiary institutions.

“The spirit of God reveals that a new regulation for admission into the Tertiary Institutions will be introduced by JAMB even as I foresee that the Board will lay off some of their staffs.”

This year, JAMB pegged admission year at 16.

131. POS operators: Primate Ayodele made it known that in the year, there will be new laws regarding the operations of POS operators in the country.

“. I foresee there will be a new law on the operations of the Point of Sale {POS} machine operators.”

This has been fulfilled with the CBN rule ordering the registration of all POS units.

132. Amazon: Primate Ayodele revealed that Amazon will be faced with lawsuits in the year.

“I foresee that Amazon will be charged to Court for professional misconduct. The company must rebuke persistent law suits”. Few months back, a $2.5 billion settlement was secured against the company.

133. X (formerly twitter): Primate Ayodele revealed that the social media company will face several challenges including fines.

“I foresee that the Social Media Handle “X” will have several challenges including facing penalties and paying fines that will trouble its operations in some countries”

At the moment, there is an issue involving X being fined by EU to the tune of $140million.

134. Military officer kidnap: Primate Ayodele warned security operatives to be careful of a kidnap attack against any military officer or beheading.

“The spirit of God says we must pray not to record the kidnapping of any military officer or the brutal beheading of our military personnels by gangsters.”

The death of Brig. Gen. Musa Uba confirmed this.

135. Boko Haram VS ISWAP: Primate Ayodele made it known that the two terrorist groups will have issues and start fighting themselves.

“I foresee the Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province {ISWAP} fighters will engage in confrontation”

This was fulfilled in the year.

136. Death of TV Staff: Primate Ayodele asked some TV stations to pray for their staffers against death.

“Africa Independent Television {AIT}, Channels and Arise Television should be prayerful for protection of their staffs especially the Reporters and Camera men”. This was fulfilled with the death of an Arise TV staff in Abuja.

137. Suspension of Judges: Primate Ayodele in his prophecy revealed that some judges will be suspended in the year.

“I foresee a Judge of the Court will be suspended. The spirit of God says the Judges should pray against the application of controversial laws in the country.”

In May, the NJC suspended three judges for reversing a judgment.

138. USA Attack: Primate Ayodele made it known that the USA will be attacked in the year.

“The spirit of God says the country must be careful and watchful against attacks and shootings. The president of the country will be criticized.”

In fulfillment, few weeks ago, there was a shooting at Washington DC, killing a presidential guard and injury another by afghanistans.

139. Governor’s convoy attack: Primate Ayodele in the year warned governors to be watchful to avoid being attacked.

“All the governors must watch and pray very well so that they won’t be attacked.” The governor of Niger state, Umar Bago’s convoy was attacked.

140. Tourist plane crash: Primate Ayodele warned against plane crash on October 28 and exactly on the day, a tourist plane crashed in Kenya, killing eight people.

141. Cotedvoire election: Primate Ayodele stated that there is no one that will be able to defeat President Ouatarra in the election if he contests.

“ I don’t see anyone that will defeat him in the election. Any candidate that comes out without coalition, Ouatarra will still win.”. The incumbent president later won the election.

142. Death of first lady: Primate Ayodele asked that we pray not to lose a current or one-time first lady.

“Let us pray we don’t lose a first lady; one time or former first lady”.

The former first lady of Ghana, Nana Rawlings died.

143. Death of Business tycoon: Primate Ayodele foretold that a business tycoon would pass away in the year.

“ Let’s pray so we don’t lose a business tycoon in Nigeria”.

A business guru, Ali Akinyele passed away.

144. Uma Ukpai: Primate Ayodele stated that a” big personality in the Christendom in Nigeria and Africa will pass away.”. The death of Uma Ukpai confirmed this.

145. Indonesia: “ I see crisis in Indonesia, I see emergency, I see death of people in the country…”, This was fulfilled with the school collapse that killed several children.

146. Mining accident: “In Nigerian mining, I see explosion, I see accident’’. In Zamfara, a mining pit collapsed, killing scores.

147. Deputy governors: Primate Ayodele asked all deputy governors to pray for their lives.

“Let all deputy governors, past and present pray for their lives.”

The deputy governor of Bayelsa state died few days ago.

148. Telecommunication: Primate Ayodele revealed that there will be the creation of another telecommunication company in Nigeria.

“I foresee there will be a new telecommunication network. This Network will be the result of a private initiative”

This was fulfilled with the establishment of Vitel wireless.

149. Serbia: “I foresee there will be popular demands for the removal of the President as the people will be fed up. The economy of the country will be in dicey situation. and the country will be condemnation and the county will suffer political setback. The government will be accused of so many things.”

The president was removed from office in August.

150. NMDPA: “I foresee the Head of the Agency will be changed. This regulatory authority will not perform well as expected. I foresee there will be crisis in the Body and the affiliate Agencies and of course the Body will have problems with the main supervising Ogan in the oil industry in Nigeria. I foresee there will be lots of corruption and irregularities in its records”. This was fulfilled with the removal of Farouq Ahmed few days ago.

151. Lebanon: “I foresee the countries in this region will continue to battle the government. The country will struggle in order for them to survive in the troubled middle East. The government will be attacked. The country will face series of hardship and change of government”, There was a change of government in the year.

152. “GERMANY: I foresee the country will experience political tension even as there will be a change of government. The country must be careful of security challenges as the spirit of God says they will experience bombings, protests and attacks”. In the early part of the year, the former government collapsed while a new one was formed.

153. “GREEN AFRICA AIRWAYS I foresee the airline will have various serious challenges to contend with. The officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria {FAAN} will penalize the airline for certain infractions.” In May, Green Africa suspended its operations until after the Eid-Al-Fitr holidays as a result of a sudden and unexpected development with its aircraft lessors.

154. “GROUP OF 20 {G20} The Body will have a lot of disagreements on development, security, natural disasters management and peace in the world. This Body will face multi various challenges. The Body will do so much for stability in the world. This Body will have disagreements”. In the year, Donald Trump had disagreements with the body and failed to attend its annual summit.

155. “FRANCE: I foresee the president will face challenges and counter challenges. The President needs prayers for protection and safety. The country will be unsettled at a point…”. At some point this year, there was an arson attack that led to power outages across the country.

156. “FEMI OTEDOLA I foresee Femi Otedola will still bring changes to First Bank as the Bank will become one of the strongest banks in the country.”, some of the things the business mogul has done in the bank has positioned the bank as one of the biggest in Nigeria.

157. “EQUADOR I foresee the country will face series of problems and confusion. I foresee protests against the government.” – no doubt, the country recorded several protests against the government at different times this year.

158 “ I foresee that these musicians should pray against attacks and for God’s protections: Psquare, Davido, Burna Boy, Dbanj, Tiwa Savage, Saheed Osupa, Pasuma and Obesere.”, in fulfillment of this, Obesere was attacked and robbed at a show.

159. “DAVID ADELEKE (DAVIDO) I foresee he will release an album that will go viral in acceptability. He will win some international Awards and global contracts that will earn him success and he will become more successful than before.” In fulfillment, the artiste’s latest album gave him a huge success than ever before.

160. “DONALD TRUMP AND THE ARAB WORLD I foresee he will be dealing and be relating more with their leaders because of what he will gain and enjoy from them. I foresee some Arab League member States will go against this.” Some months back, Donald Trump received the Saudi crowned prince, and welcomed him in a way he has never done for anyone.

162. Big Bolaji: Primate Ayodele warned against the death of a prominent gospel musician.

“ Gospel music association should pray so they won’t see their members incapacitated or dying.”. Big Bolaji died suddenly in the year.

163. M23: Primate Ayodele warned the president of DR Congo against the activities of the rebel group. He stated that they will go beyond what they are know for and they their proposal will dominate that of the government in the country. As he foretold, the rebel group carried out several attacks in the country.

164. Plane Crash: Primate Ayodele in his prophecy book stated that there will be a plane crash in South Korea. In fulfilment of this, a deadly plane crash that killed 185 people happened.

165. Jimmy Carter: In his prophecies for 2025, Primate Ayodele stated that the USA will lose a one-time president. Just few days after the release of the prophecies, Jimmy Carter died.

166. USA attack: Primate Ayodele in his 2025 prophecies stated that there will be an attack in the country. In the beginning of the year, tragedy struck when a driver intentionally rammed into a crowd, killing 15 people.

167. Ethiopia: Primate Ayodele stated in his 2025 prophecies that there will be an earthquake in Ethiopia in the year. In January, there were some earthquakes that shook the nation.

168. Chad: Primate Ayodele stated that there will be an attack in Chad against the president. In the year, there was an armed attack in Chad that left 19 people dead.

169. China Disease Outbreak: Primate Ayodele in his prophecy revealed that there will be a disease outbreak in China. There was an outbreak of Chikungunya Virus in the country.

170. Costas Simitis: Primate Ayodele stated that the death of a one-time prime minister will be recorded in the year. In fulfilment of this, Costas Simitis died.

171. Tiktok Ban: Primate Ayodele stated that the social media platform will be banned in some countries in the world. Earlier in the year, the US banned the platform, though it was later lifted, but it did happen.

172. Mukaila Sewenle: Primate Ayodele warned the entertainment industry to pray against death of musicians. The death of Mukaila Senwele, a popular slang musician confirmed the prophecy.

173. Flooding: Primate Ayodele warned that he foresees flooding in Africa which will affect some countries in the continent. In fulfilment of this, DR Congo experienced a flood that led to the death of several people.

174. Aaron Boupendza: Primate Ayodele asked the continent to pray against the death of an athlete in Africa. Sadly, Aaron, a Gabonese player died in China after falling.

175. Gabonese president: Primate Ayodele revealed that the present junta will take over as an elected president in Gabon. This was fulfilled with the election of Brice Nguima as the president.

176. Christian Chukwu: Primate Ayodele stated that Nigerians and Africa should pray against the death of any coach. A former super eagles coach, Christian Chukwu died.

177. Bomb explosion: Primate Ayodele mentioned some states that needs to be very watchful against serious security threats. Among them was Borno, which experienced a bomb blast that killed nine people.

178. South Korea: Primate Ayodele revealed that the president of South Korea will be removed. In fulfilment, the president was impeached over a controversial law.

179. Mele Kyari: Primate Ayodele had mentioned that he foresees a reform in the NNPCL and the removal of the GCEO, Mele Kyari. This has been fulfilled.

180. Niger: Primate Ayodele made it known that the junta in Niger Republic will transform to a democratically elected president. This was fulfilled in the year.

181. Tunisia: Primate Ayodele stated that in Africa, we should be watchful so that another prime minister will not be removed. In the course of the year, the Tunisia president sacked his prime minister over economic crisis.

182. Jail Break: Primate Ayodele warned Nigeria to guide against jail break in the country. In fulfilment of this, there was a jail break in March.

183. Military attack: Primate Ayodele warned the Nigerian military, asking them to watchout so that any of their facilities will not be attacked. In fulfilment of this, ISWAP attacked a military base, killing several soldiers and brigade general.

184. Karkuzu: Primate Ayodele stated that actors from the northern part of Nigeria needs to pray for their lives. The death of Karkuzu fulfilled the prophecy.

185. Ukraine president: Primate Ayodele warned the president to take a step backward as he may not achieve anything. However, he continued with pushing hard, which led to him being embarrassed by the US president.

186. Congo disease: Primate Ayodele warned against a deadly disease that will be mysterious. In fulfilment, an unknown disease struck the country, killing several persons.

187. APC Crisis: Primate Ayodele stated that the party will have its crisis in the year and they will start having disagreements within themselves. This was fulfilled with the crisis involving Mudashiru Obasa’s removal as speaker of Lagos assembly and his eventual return , that shook the political atmosphere in the state.

188. Kingship tussle: In his prophecy book, Primate Ayodele revealed that Osun state will having crisis regarding kingship. This was fulfilled in February when about four people died due to kingship tussle in the state.

189. AU Commission: before the election, Primate Ayodele stated that Yusuf Mohammed Ali of Djibouti will be elected as the leader of the commission. This didn’t go unfulfilled.

190. KEDC: Primate Ayodele made it known that the kaduna electricity distribution company will have some issues in the year. In fulfilment, the company sacked about 900 staffers.

191. Germany: In his prophecy book, the prophet stated that Germany will lose a former president. The death of ex-president Horst Kohler fulfilled it.

192. Uganda disease outbreak: Primate Ayodele said Uganda will experience disease outbreak in the year. In fulfilment, there was a renewed outbreak of Ebola Virus which killed some people including medical practitioners.

193. Collision of Airplanes: Primate Ayodele in his prophecy book revealed that there will be a collision of two planes, an event that rarely happens. Sadly in the year, a military airplane collided with a passenger airplane, killing all passengers on board.

194. Nvidia: Primate Ayodele asked the country to pray not to experience difficult times. In the year, the company had an issue that cost a loss of $500 billion.

195. Death of Senator: Primate Ayodele revealed that the upper legistlative house will record the death of a prominent senator in the year. He asked that they are all committed into prayers to avert tragedy.

“I foresee that the Upper Legislative house the Senate will lose a prominent member and also the House of Representative. Let us commit the current members of the Senate and members of the States House of Assembly into prayers against sudden death. Let us pray not to witness the removal from office of some Honourable Speakers. I foresee that not all the Senators in the current session will finish their terms in office.”

In fulfillment of this, some deaths were recorded.

196. Ministers: Primate Ayodele prophetically made it known that not all Tinubu’s ministers and aides will complete their terms.

“I foresee that not all President Tinubu Ministers or Aides will finish their terms.”

In the course of the year, President Tinubu sacked some of his ministers.

197. South Africa: Primate Ayodele revealed that the president, Cyril Ramaphosa will face a political crisis capable of sending him packing as the leader of the country.

“I foresee there will be crises, protests and series of strange happenings in parts of south Africa. Cyril Ramaphosa the South African president will face a major political crises capable of sending him packing from the Presidential seat. His policies will be well criticized as they will not be acceptable. I foresee he will take a wrong step towards the election”

198. Shoprite: Primate Ayodele noted that the company will close some of its outlet in Nigeria due to the issues it would face.

“SHOPRITE: I foresee the Company will face major challenges in some parts of Nigeria and will face competitors and rivals. I foresee they will close some of their outlets in Nigeria.”

199. Aljazeera: Primate Ayodele revealed that the media house will be dragged to court and face legal battles in the year

“AL JAZEERA: I foresee Aljazeera will be taken to court as it will be sued over a news report. The spirit of God says Aljazeera will face legal battles and must pray not to lose any of their staffs”

Earlier in the year, a court banned the media house from operation in Israel.

200. BDC: The prophet stated that in the new year, government will pass a new law towards the operation of bureau de change in the country.

“The spirit of God revealed to me that government will pass a new law on the operations of Bureau de Change. I foresee serious reorganization of the activities and operations of Bureau de Change operators.”

Just recently, the CBN launched a platform where all forex operation would be centralized, and ensure strict compliance to guidelines from the BDC operators.