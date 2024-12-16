200 Person Benefit From Federal Lawmaker Skill Acquisition In Ebonyi

Share

The Federal Lawmaker representing Abakaliki and Izzi Constituency Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives Chief Emma Uguru, has organized training and empowerment programmes for 200 members of his constituency.

The beneficiaries were drawn from Izzi and Abakaliki Local Government Areas that make up the federal constituency.

Speaking at the One-Day training held at his constituency office in Onuebonyi, Uguru said that the training of the 200 beneficiaries and empowerment was geared towards impacting skill acquisition on them.

“I am on a mission to make my constituents feel the impact of good leadership and democracy dividends”

He said that the training of the beneficiaries focused on fishery and poultry skills.

According to him,” the beneficiaries were empowered with five thousand bags of fish feeds, six thousand bags of chicks feed, ten thousand pieces of fingerlings, four thousand cartons of chicks, antibiotic, three thousand fish pound, vitamins and glucose among others.

The lawmakers reiterated that the gesture was geared towards adding value to the lives of the people of the constituency and commended Governor Francis Nwifuru for his developmental exploits.

He enumerated remarkable achievements recorded by him including the construction of schools, renovation and equipping of health centres, award of thirty scholarships to indigent students and cash empowerment.

Stakeholders and dignitaries who witnessed the occasion namely the State Commissioner for Finance/Economic Development Dr LeonardUguru, Director-General of State Fertilizer Company Dr. Sunday Nwangele and Chairman Board of Trustee Izzi Nodo Youth Forum Chief Ben Nwovu extolled Hon Uguru for his worthy representation.

“Uguru is a man to reckon with owing to his relentless effort to liberate people of the constituency from the shackle of poverty”

In their remarks, two of the beneficiaries Mr. Victor Nkwede and Mrs Blessing Aro, commended the lawmakers for injecting new life into them and prayed for God’s blessing on him.

It would be noted that two of the Resource persons Mr Emma Onwe and Mrs Lilian Nkwuda, trained the beneficiaries on fishery and poultry skills respectively.

Goodwill messages were received from the National Coordinator of a Non-Governmental Organization named ” She Grows HerFood Initiative Princess Comfort Nweke.

Meanwhile, Chief Uguru has expressed concern over the ongoing cash crunch in commercial banks across the country.

He urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to address the situation which has imposed significant hardship on citizens.

“Where do POS operators get their cash from while banks remain dry?” he queried.

The lawmaker warned that unless the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) takes immediate action, the situation could worsen, leaving businesses frustrated and citizens plunged into deeper economic hardship.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"