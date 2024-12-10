200 Northern CSOs Back Tax Reforms Bills

Share

…says policies geared towards devt of northern Nigeria

A coalition of 200 civil society organizations (CSOs) from Northern Nigeria has thrown its weight behind the Tax Reforms Bills proposed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The CSOs, comprising the Coalition of Northern Civil Society Groups and Concerned Northern Professionals, gathered for a town hall meeting in Abuja and resolved that the policies are geared towards the development of Northern Nigeria.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting and co-signed by Dr Fasasi A. Kazeem and Dr Opialu Opialu Fabian, the CSOs said the bills have the potential to revolutionize the national economy, bring an end to the era of liquidity crises, and promote a genuinely competitive environment for businesses to thrive.

“We believe that the Tax Reforms Bills are in the overall interest of all sections of Nigeria,” the communique said. “The bills have the potential to increase government revenue, reduce poverty, and promote economic growth and development.

“A critical and dispassionate perusal of the Tax Reform Bills reveals a commendable effort by President Tinubu to revolutionise the national economy, bring to an end the era of liquidity crises, and promote a genuinely competitive environment for businesses, irrespective of the sizes or structures, to enable them to thrive seamlessly and guarantee a country of prosperity.

“However, in appreciation of our disposition as a country, Nigerians are often polarized, when a big national decision is in the offing, not minding the gains and the laudable objectives. Here incidentally is the case of the Reform Bills, it has not been received with the natural sentiments.”

The CSOs acknowledged concerns raised by some stakeholders, including the Northern State Governors’ Forum, but argued that the bills are designed to promote fairness, equity, and justice in the distribution of revenue.

“We understand that there are concerns about the revenue-sharing formula, but we believe that the bills have taken into account the needs and interests of all sections of the country,” the communique added.

The coalition called for robust stakeholder engagement, public awareness, and education on the provisions of the bills to ensure their acceptance and effective implementation.

“We urge the National Assembly to continue with the consideration of the bills, while also engaging with stakeholders to address any concerns they may have.”

