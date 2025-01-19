200 Nigerians get cataract surgery

Share

As part of touching lives and giving hope to individuals with sight challenge, Turkiye Diyanet Foundation has provided free cataract surgery for 200 Nigerians.

The Counsellor for Religious Affairs Office, Turkiye Embassy, Abuja, Huseyini Ortac, reportedly said many people develop cataract due to hot weather, nutrition and the climate conditions in Africa.

He added:”At Turkiye Diyanet Foundation, we give hope to our brothers who have lost their sight and are desperately waiting for a helping hand.”

