200-Level OAU Student Commits Suicide After Failing Exam

A 200-level medical student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Mr Ajibola Ibitayo, has allegedly committed suicide after failing his examinations for the second time. This is contained in a statement by the university’s spokesman, Abiodun Olanrewaju, yesterday in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Olarewaju explained that the student, of the Department of Dentistry, with the matriculation number DEN/2021/023, took his own life after his semester results showed that he would repeat an academic year. “Ajibola Ibitayo (Matriculation Number: DEN/2021/023), committed suicide after learning that the results of the last semester examinations, released yesterday, would require him to repeat Part Two for another academic year.

“He had already been repeating Part Two during the last session,” he stated. Olarewaju disclosed that the student, whose father is a medical doctor, reportedly injected himself at his parents’ home in Ejigbo, Osun State.

Speaking on the incident, the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Simeon Bamire, advised parents to always instill in their children that temporary setbacks in the pursuit of success are indis- pensable and not the end of life. Bamire, while sympathy- ing with the parents of the deceased, urged students to view failure as an opportunity to redirect their paths toward greater success.