200 Households Benefit From Rivers’ N24m Flood Fund

At least 200 households have benefited from the Rivers State government Post-Flood Intervention Programme, in the aftermath of the recent flooding in the Orashi Region of the state.

The beneficiaries are households in Aba Odual, Ahoada East, Ahoada West, and Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Areas (LGAs), who suffered from the severe flooding which affected communities and fostered recovery.

The Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu, who chairs the 2024 Rivers State Flood Prevention and Management Committee, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, noted that the committee has completed the first two phases of flood mitigation.

Odu who spoke during a distribution event held at the Ahoada East Local Government Council secretariat, disclosed that the committee has entered the post-flood phase as part of the government’s comprehensive approach to tackle flood-related challenges.

She disclosed that the state government has provided financial assistance to flood-impacted households, noting that “the sum of N24,000,000.00 (Twenty-four million Naira) has been provided to support 200 households across the four Local Government Areas of the Orashi Region.

“The administration of Governor Siminialayi Fubara is committed to ensuring that the people of Rivers State, particularly those affected by the floods, receive the necessary support to rebuild their lives.”

She noted that Fubara’s leadership has always prioritized the welfare of the people, adding that the agro support alone includes special cassava stem varieties (PME419), fertilizers, and essential farm tools like wheelbarrows and shovels.

The Deputy Governor also said that the committee also prioritized medical supplies and drugs including anti-malaria medications due to the health risks posed by stagnant floodwaters.

Earlier, the Chairman of Ahoada East LGA, Hon. Chibudom Ezu, had thanked the state government for assisting the flood victims.

The beneficiaries of the programme commended the state government for coming to their aid by assisting them to recover from their losses.

