200 Hours GWR Cook-A-Thon: Topemaggie To Stage A Test Run

As part of preparations for him to book a space in the Guinness Book of World Records with a 200 hours cooking marathon, handlers of Ogbomoso, Oyo State-based Chef Adebayo Adedeji Temitope (Topemaggie), on Saturday announced the conclusion of plans to stage a 24 hours non-stop test run cooking.

According to a statement made available by the project spokesperson, Benjamineze C. Orji, the test performance, which is billed to take place between 7 a.m. on Monday, 2nd October, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, 3rd October 2023, is to allow the contestant and his team “troubleshoot all necessary requirements by the Guinness World Records” to achieve the feat.

Orji’s statement also said that the general public will have the opportunity to witness the rehearsal cooking as the performance will be streamed live on Topemaggie’s social media handles.

A preferred Chef of the governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde, Temitope will be participating in a grand finale to claim the world cook-a-thon title for the longest cooking hours on 9th, November 2023.