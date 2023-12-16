200 Days In Office: Mbah Commends Enugu Civil Servants

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah has expressed his satisfaction with the performance of civil servants in his first 200 days in office.

Speaking at the grand finale of the 2023 Enugu State Civil Servants Week on Friday, the Governor gave the commendation as he lauded the giant slide of his workforce.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, Governor Mbah stressed the need to add professionalism in the discharge of their duties for effective service delivery.

According to Onyia, “The governor wants me to remind you that without your level of professionalism, it will be very difficult to achieve what we have set out to do.

“On this note, he asked me to remind you that the professionalism he has seen in his first 200 days in office should continue to be reflected in the next four years.”