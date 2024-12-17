200 Benefit From Skill Acquisition, Empowerment Scheme

Share

The lawmaker representing Abakaliki and Izzi Constituency of Ebonyi State in the House of Representative, Emma Uguru, has organised training and empowerment programmes for no fewer than 200 members of the constituency.

The beneficiaries were drawn from Izzi and Abakaliki Local Government Areas that make up the federal constituency.

Speaking at the one-day training, held at his constituency office in Onuebonyi, Uguru said the training of the 200 beneficiaries and empowerment was geared towards impacting skill acquisition on them.

“I am on a mission to make my constituents feel the impact of good leadership and democracy dividends,” he stated, adding that the training focused on fishery and poultry skills, respectively.

The beneficiaries were empowered with 5,000 bags of fish feeds, 6,000 bags of chick feeds, 10,000 pieces of fingerlings, 4,000 cartons of chicks, antibiotics, 3,000 fish ponds, vitamins and glucose among others.

