20 youths to bag scholarships from SACF

A total of 20 young students from the six football zones in the country will be beneficiaries of the Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation scholarships for the 2023 edition. The event will be held at the Maracana Stadium in Ajegunle on Friday, December 29. A total of 24 teams are expected on parade.

Four male and four female U-15 teams will be at the oneday event together with 16 U-13 teams comprising eight male and eight female teams. For U-15 boys; the teams competing for honours are Ajegunle United, Dazzle FA (Orphanage Home), Lofty Skills Soccer Academy and Bright Future Stars (largely composed of U-13 ekofootball players that have grown to U-15)