20 Years On: Glo Still Shaping Nigeria’s Telecom Industry

the birth of Globacom, Nigeria’s foremost indigenous mobile tele- communications company, as one of the mobile network operators (MNOs), Nigeria has experienced a continuous revolution in its telecoms industry. Established by Mike Adenuga Jr. (GCON), the telecom company came to life in August 2003 and has continued to render telecoms services for two decades and blazing the trail in the nation’s telecom industry.

Adenuga took a bold step to establish Globacom Limited as the first indigenous mobile network operator. The entrance of Globacom broke the duopoly of the two legacy operators, untied the oligopolistic hold on the sector, and changed the game via the introduction of cheaper mobile lines and most importantly, per-second billing (PSB). Glo’s 20 years of rocking the industry has become the catalyst that revolutionised mobile telecommunications in the country.

It has been 20 years of blazing a trail on Nigeria’s telecommunications landscape, making money in Nigeria, keeping money in Nigeria and revolutionalising the sector in Nigeria, Africa and globally. It would be recalled that when other networks before Globacom said it was almost impossible to have per second billing in voice calls, and that it would take about 10 years to achieve that in Nigeria, Glo broke the the jinx and started per second billing from day one.

Glo also crashed the price of SIM cards without looking back. Currently with over 61 million subscribers, Globacom, the digital solutions company, marks its 20th anniversary, having commenced operations in 2003. According to a statement issued in Lagos, the company said: “Globacom had since 2003 remained committed to providing its customers with world-class communications and digital services through constant deployment of latest technologies in line with the corporate promise to build a robust fully integrated ICT network infrastructure that would consistently deliver value to its esteemed customers.

“Glo has been at the forefront of revolutionary changes in the telecommunication sector in Nigeria. It crashed the cost of acquiring SIM cards in the country from about N25,000 to just about N200.” The statement added: “The network also disappointed bookmakers as it launched operations on a Per Second Billing platform, a feat others had described as impossible to achieve until another five years.”

Further, Glo mentioned that prominent among the innovations it pioneered in Nigeria were Blackberry, Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), Magic Plus, Glo Direct, Glo Fonepals, Africhat, Glo Mobile Internet, GloFleetmanager, M-Banking and Glo Mobile Office.

“Glo was also the first to launch 2.5G, 3G and 4G LTE networks. It also single- handedly built an international submarine cable, Glo 1 to connect West Africa directly to the United Kingdom and the rest of the world. It also connects 12 nations in the West African sub region, including some of them that are landlocked. “Glo1 is credited with crashing the cost of internet services and is today the preferred cable system by global OTT providers.

It connects thousands of kilometres of national fibre to all parts of Nigeria. “As we celebrate our achievements these past 20 years, we wish to acknowledge that Globacom’s huge success is a result of the support of millions of Nigerians. We wish to thank them for their love and patronage and for the unprecedented confidence they have consistently shown in the company”, the statement noted.

Reaffirming its commitment to the provision of world-class communications and digital services in line with its value proposition and corporate promise, Glo said: “We will remain a catalyst for socio- economic empowerment not only in Ni- geria but also in Africa. We will continue to invest massively in new technologies to exceed customer expectations.”