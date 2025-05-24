20 Years Anniversary: Carnival Calabar 2025 To Focus On Traces Of Time

Share

To mark its 20th anniversary, Carnival Calabar 2025 will witness a new vibe and colour, as the Cross River State government enthrals the world once again with the carnival that has been tagged the biggest street party.

This is coming on the heels of the committee that was set up by the State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, to review and upgrade the carnival, with a view to improving on its total presentation and benefits to the people and the state.

To this end, the theme for this year’s carnival, ‘Traces of Time,’ was recently revealed by the state governor at a colourful and celebratory ceremony held at Abuja, with two former governors of the state: Senator Liyel Imoke and Donald Duke, and other dignitaries in attendance.

Otu paid glowing tributes to the founding visionaries of the carnival and annual Calabar Festival: Duke, Imoke and Ben Ayade, for their commitment and sustenance of the carnival since its inception in 2004.

“Carnival Calabar is not just a parade of colours, it is a bold expression of our collective dreams, cultural heritage, and economic ingenuity,” Otu said.

The governor, who urged the various stakeholders and partners to embrace the festival’s renewed vision, also used the occasion to celebrate the unsung heroes of the carnival; the dancers, band leaders, designers, caterers, tailors, sanitation workers and others, describing them as the “true custodians of Cross River’s cultural pride and resilience.”

Otu also highlighted some of the innovations introduced under his administration, including the reintroduction of the Junior Carnival, Night of Kings and Queens, the Ikom Carnival, and the Ogoja Carnival.

“We are not just celebrating a carnival, we are celebrating the soul of our people and the heartbeat of Cross River’s tourism and creative economy,” Otu said.

Sir Gabe Onah, Chairman of the Cross River State Carnival Commission, recalled the bold vision that birthed the carnival at the turn of the millennium and transformed a 12-kilometre stretch into the world’s longest carnival route.

He noted that the festival had evolved from a spectacle to an economic platform, attracting support from AfriExim Bank and Deloitte, among other renowned partners.

“Our young people now dance not just to entertain, but to earn, to express, and to inspire. Carnival Calabar is a living legacy of purpose-driven culture,” Onah said.

Ikechi Uko, who is a consultant to the carnival team and in charge of the international carnival aspect, described the carnival as a rare African tourism product with enduring global appeal.

“When Calabar is mentioned, fear fades and excitement rises,” Uko noted. Adding, “December in Calabar is not a suggestion; it is a destination.”

Chief Edem Duke was the chairman of the review committee, whose final outcome is expected to guide the presentation this year’s December.

