Kingsley Ughelumba, father of Nigerian international and Fulham defender Calvin Bassey, has once again made a public appeal for reconciliation with his four sons after nearly two decades of estrangement.

Speaking in an emotional interview circulating on social media, Ughelumba opened up about the pain of the long separation, linking the family rift to unresolved marital issues with his former wife, Ebere Bassey.

“I am dying in silence,” Ughelumba said, noting that repeated efforts to reconnect with his sons have so far been unsuccessful, despite his enduring hope for reconciliation.

Ughelumba, an Anambra State native, explained that his three eldest sons Elvis, Mathew, and Calvin, were born in Italy, while the youngest, Michael, was born in Ireland.

The family later moved to London, where marital disputes eventually led to their separation.

Kingsley Ikenna Ughelumba wey be Calvin Bassey papa don come out dey beg dey cry say make Nigerians help am beg hin ex wife say e won reconcile with her. According to di Tori, Ebere Bassey Etim and Ikenna Ughelumba bin get four sons together but both of dem bin separate when… pic.twitter.com/NqSI46ECXw — Football in Pidgin (@Honorablefip) January 26, 2026

“We had husband-and-wife arguments. I went to work, and before I returned, she had left with the children,” he recounted.

READ ALSO:

He said his only direct contact with the children since the separation came in 2017, when they required Nigerian passports.

“I sent all my documents and bought all their flight tickets. When they stayed with me then, I never told them their mum did anything to me,” he said, adding that communication ended again shortly after Calvin’s professional breakthrough.

Efforts To Reconnect With Bassey

Ughelumba recounted making several attempts to see Calvin as his football career advanced, including a trip from London to Leicester in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, in hopes of meeting his son while he was with Leicester City.

“I wasn’t looking for him because he was a footballer; I wanted to see my first son,” he said, noting that only a brief phone conversation was arranged through the club.

He described the experience as emotionally painful, claiming Calvin’s demeanour changed after speaking with his mother during the encounter.

Ughelumba added that he later travelled to Côte d’Ivoire during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and also to Abuja in further efforts to reconnect, but those attempts were unsuccessful.

Bassey’s Football Journey, Public Response

Calvin Bassey rose through Leicester City’s academy before coming to prominence at Rangers, where he won both the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup. His impressive performances earned him a €23 million move to Ajax in 2022, followed by a €22 million transfer to Fulham the following year.

He made his Super Eagles debut in March 2022 and has since earned 43 caps, playing key roles in Nigeria’s last two Africa Cup of Nations campaigns.

Earlier in his career, Bassey was registered under his father’s surname, Ughelumba, before later adopting his mother’s surname. He has previously addressed the decision, crediting his mother for raising him and his brothers.

“Since I was six, it has been mum and us boys. If I got the chance to put my name on the back of a shirt, I wanted it to be my mum’s name, my way of saying thank you,” Bassey once said.

However, the Fulham defender has yet to publicly respond to his father’s latest appeal.