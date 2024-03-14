20 Years After, Geometric Power Group Puts Aba on Verge of Socio-Economic Progression

The Nigerian power system has been one of the most challenging sectors in the country and has been blamed largely for the inability of the country to make any headway in the area of industrialisation. EMMANUEL IFEANYI, in this report, says this is about to change in the Aba area of Abia State, as Geometric Power Group, through its integrated Power Plant, has finally fired three turbines out of four, to generate 141 megawatts

A new dawn

After 20 years of unrelenting, resilience, determination and hard work, Geometric Power Group through its integrated Power Plant has finally fired three turbines, each with 47 megawatts, totaling 141 megawatts. The fourth turbine, with 47 megawatts is on the way and once that comes on stream, it will bring the total megawatts for the city to 188 megawatts.

With this development, Aba has now come alive, with new dawn for industrialisation, commercialisation and socio-economic renewal on the horizon. Geometric Power Plant is the first integrated power plant in Nigeria, situated at Osisioma Industrial area of Aba. In preparation for the commissioning of the power plant, three Turbines were turned on at 3.39pm on Sunday, February 25, 2024, by Geometric Power Group engineers and their KS Energy counterparts. Aba Power Limited Electric, the newest electricity distribution company (DISCO), in Nigeria, will take electricity from the new plant and supply to nine of the 17 local government areas of Abia State.

It is seen as the biggest investment in South eastern Nigeria, as Geometric Power Group has spent about $800 million on its integrated power project, which include building of 27-kilometre natural gas pipeline, from Owaza in Ukwa West Local Government Area in Abia State, to the Osisioma Industrial Layout in Aba. Also installed were additional 150,000 kilometres of cables and wires, four new power substations, as well as the refurbishment of three others inherited from the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

Since Geometric Power Group integrated power project was officially commissioned on February 26, 2024, at a very colourful and historic ceremony, it is a new dawn for the commercial nerve centre of Abia State, a city that is otherwise called Enyimba City. The city now basks in new lease of life, as some parts of it is now dripped in bright and shining electricity supply and no longer generating sets that used to crowd and pollute the environment. Aba is now free from the ubiquitous power outages that is witnessed on daily basis across the different parts of the country.

$800 million integrated power plant

Elated by his modest achievement, Professor Barth Nnaji, who is the Founder and President of Geometric Power Group, disclosed what motivated the building of the integrated power plant, noting that; “As a Professor of manufacturing engineering in the United States in the 1990s, I decided to build a plant in Emene, Enugu, to produce vehicle spare parts, including engines, of the highest standard in the world.

After all, I had watched my former students from Taiwan and other places in Southeast Asia rush home to produce sophisticated auto parts and engines. “So, we purchased a large swath of land for this purpose, but when my South Korean partners visited Enugu, it became obvious that the project would not take off principally because of poor electricity.

While I was thinking of how to help resolve the electricity problem in Ala Igbo, Okonjo-Iweala and Wolfohnson made the request. The rest is history.” According to him, the journey since 2004 has been like a bumpy ride on a tiger’s tail, as he said, “it has since 2004 been tears, sweat, and blood. I don’t want to tell the story of sweat, blood, and tears now; all I can say now is the game is worth the candle. Nothing can give as much fulfillment and satisfaction as working wholeheartedly for your people.”

Renewal of hope for Nigeria’s industrialisation

Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the commissioning ceremony, which was part of the Light Up Nigeria Project, noted that it was the much-expected solution to the power supply deficit that has undermined the nation’s economy and industrialisation.

He said the Light Up Nigeria Project, which is part of the priorities set by Tinubu to revamp the nation’s economy and ensure rapid industrialisation, heralds renewed hope for industrialists, investors and Nigerians who had to bear the brunt of the country’s power challenges for so long. The project, a collaboration between the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) and its partners, is targeted at revamping Nigeria’s infrastructure framework with the much-needed drive in empowering Nigerians and strengthening the economic policies of the Tinubu administration.

Delivering his address, titled, A Stable Light for a Steady Economy, the Vice President noted that the project is part of federal government’s responsibility for the nation’s industrialisation in fulfillment of the promises made by President Tinubu. According to him, “This marks a renewal of hope for industrialists, for investors, and for the homes that have long endured the consequences of Nigeria’s power supply deficit.

“The Light Up Nigeria project powers the hope of our industrialists and serves as a long awaited solution to the power supply deficit that has undermined our economy over the past decades. So, this intervention isn’t a ribbon-cutting charade. “This is a calculated endeavour to re-engineer our economy, and whatever we design to oil the wheels of our industries is futile unless we stabilise the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI). “This marks a significant step toward reliable power supply. The genius of this initiative is that it promises a boost in supply levels to NESI without injecting public funds. Yet, it provides stable power where our economy needs it the most.”

Great expectations

The hopes, aspirations and expectations of the people are now turbocharged with the new dawn that the electricity supply has birthed. A 360-degree turnaround is expected on the economic front of the state and this is expected also to impact the regional economy of the SouthEast region.

This is bearing in mind what Aba represents in the consciousness of Ndigbo. With moribund industries scattered all over Eziama and Osisioma, Geometric Power Group has now offered a lifetime opportunity to rewrite the history of the city and the state.

Rise in IGR

At the state level, Abia State government is expected to generate more Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) because businesses that were once comatose will now come back to life. For instance, the shoe and leather products makers around Ariaria Market and other clusters; fashion designers around Kent Street and Ama-Mmogho, artisans around Port Harcourt Road and other manufacturers and entrepreneurs are also expected to restart their productions and businesses that were once under key and lock.

Reflecting on the past

The commissioning of the 188 megawatts; $800 million Geometric Power Plant on February 26, 2024, has not only brought alive what Aba represent for an average Ndigbo, but has given a new meaning to the history, political and ancestral ties that the people have with the city, which many people often cast as the only ‘general village’ of the Igbo man.

Despite several decades of avoidable and unpardonable sojourn in infrastructural wilderness, Ndigbo are aware of the potential of Aba and with the new dawn in the horizon, Aba is now on the rise economically, and Alaigbo (Igboland) set to bounce back to reckoning by claiming its rightful place in history. As a major industrial hub in Nigeria, the unofficial SME capital of Nigeria, the melting pot of Igbo land and one of the topmost entertainment cities in West Africa, the commercial/industrial headquarters of the South-East and the fashion market for some neighbouring West and Central African nations, a whole lot of people now proudly seen themselves as stakeholders in Aba.

Despite its abandonment by the government over the decades, which led to mass exodus of people and businesses, decay in infrastructure, rise in number of moribund industries and closure of top businesses, as well as crime waves, Aba retained its cosmopolitan nature, from human presence to some notable landmarks. Although the years of decay and abandonment impacted negatively on the sweetest era of Aba when Chief Sammy Kofi (Okukuseku) and his Ghanaian brothers, with over 20 bands as part of the musical artistes that made Aba the music Mecca of Eastern Nigeria, signs of the good old days and the infusion of the traditional nightlife scenes of the city is beginning to take root again. It is better to view Aba as the assembling city of the Igbos where their ingenuity and creativity are displaced beyond reservation.

It is the city where the creativity and technology of the Igbo nation are exhibited in manufacturing, fabrication and other areas, including arts and sciences. There is hardly any popular town in Igbo land that does not have a town hall in Aba. Almost every Igbo towns of old before the recent creation of autonomous communities have its town hall situated in Aba because everyone, every town and every village is represented in Aba. One thing is obvious, the majority of those who left Aba several years ago out of frustration did not completely cut ties with the city. Some of them left behind their estates, families, investments and friends. Therefore, with the recent development, echoes of return are beginning to sound aloud.

Boom in hospitality businesses

Mr Chris Echet, a renowned hotelier, told the New Telegraph that the commissioning of the Geometric Integrated Power Plant is a welcome development, as it is seen as a catalyst by people in his line of business. He described power as the major hindrance to growth of the hospitality industry. “We expect a boom in hotel business because we are now beginning to see more booking of our facilities because the essence of making use of the hotel is for comfort.

Apart from those travelling, someone can decide to take out time to relax and without electricity, it’ll be difficult.” Echet said that despite the lack of electricity, there are about 50 new hotels under construction in Abia State, especially within Aba axis that are up to 60 per cent completed, stressing that he expects more investors in the hospitality business now that alternative sources of power supply will be drastically reduced.

“We expect more people to invest. With constant power, tariffs in the rooms will be reduced and more people can decide to make use of the facilities. “One funny thing in Aba is that people make money with zero recreational facilities to enjoy their money. I’ll not be surprised to see huge investors in the hospitality business here, especially from foreigners who are willing to spend huge amount of money to give us the best here. “For me, I foresee a season of huge investments into the hospitality business within the Greater Aba City. If people could invest here when there was no hope, I can imagine now when there’s hope.”

Manufacturers are optimistic

In 2000, the combined turnover of the shoe and garment industry of Aba, the third-largest commercial city in Nigeria, was $200 million. The Secretary of the Association Leather and Allied Industrialists of Nigeria (ALAIN), Mr Ken Anyanwu said that the coming of Geometric integrated power plant and the expected 24-hour electricity supply, which they have already started benefiting from will be an unprecedented boost to the Aba leather products manufacturers.

According to him, “Power source is a huge problem. I’ve gone to the Brazilian and Turkish leather clusters, and they all have special treats in terms of power and network of roads. I learnt that in China they equally have a special case. ‘‘We’re happy today that the issue of power is coming to an end. The factory where I am today, I’ve been here for two years without power.

But recently, power has been restored here. “So, the coming of Geometric has changed our production process. If you go to the Aba leather clusters; Powerline, Imo Avenue, Bakassi, Shoe Plaza, my factory, though a mini factory, is the biggest, as a private sector driven outfit. It’s been me and my God helping me. The majority of the machines here cannot function without power supply.

“There’s absolutely nothing I can do here without power. You can see my big standby generator set there. It’s faulty already and I was trying to repair it before I noticed Geometric Power has come into the factory. With constant power, our work is faster. For those of us in Aba doing mass production, power is our source of strength. It’s our oxygen.

“From cutting to lasting, everything is easy and shorter with a machine. Now that Geometric has come, I know they’re talking about 24-hour electricity, but I’m saying that even 10 hours of supply will change the whole system forever. I have jungle boots to produce here, but I stopped because they have not been powered. I’ll soon go back to it. We have the potential to capture the sub-Saharan African market now.

MSMEs hub comes alive

Dr Amb. Darlington Onuoha Kalu, President and Chief Executive Officer, African Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (AASME) and CEO, world -African MSMEs Knowledge Hub and Business School, said that the coming of Geometric integrated power plant is quite commendable, adding that at last the battle of epileptic power supply is or about to be over. “We fought and won, the people are there in full, expecting to grab it and fully make use of it.

When AASME were preparing the Abia State Long Term Development Plan Vision 2020-2050 on Trade and Investment, we declared Aba, Abia state the African MSMEs Business Hub. “That an independent power station is targeted at Aba and its environment, it is very essential to note its effective importance. Considering the producers of fashion wears and leather products that serve the sub-Sahara region of Africa are enormous, others in welding works, paint making, plastics industry, soap making and paper industries among others.

“We the operators of the MSMEs in Africa, our operators in the covered areas of this power supply project are the major beneficiaries of this prime project. We are solely relief of so many things that the absence and no availability of power have caused us all these years. ‘‘Now, we are to work and grow the economy of Abia State, Nigeria and Africa especially now we are at the centre stage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA).

“We expect more and more and also thank Geometric for the provisions of the prepaid meters and wishing it will go round speedily to every customer of the energy company. We also expect the installation of new transformers and changing of old 1960 poles and wires on the streets of Aba.’’

A note of caution

Meanwhile, the immediate past Chairman of the Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industries Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA), Chief Jerry Kalu (Oshimiri) said that it is unfortunate that generators that were made to be an alternative to normal power supply have over the years become the main source. Kalu, who was equally a former President of the Aba Sports Club 1926, said that he had expected that before the official commissioning on February 26, 2024, Geometric Power Group should have given the city of Aba a test run of the power supply rather than switching on three turbines in a manner people are yet to feel the impact seriously.

He charged the management of Geometric Power and Aba Power Limited Electrical (APLE) not to mess around with the mindset of all the people who over the years, watched them take over from the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) and failed to do better.

The renowned businessman said that by the word ‘commissioning,’ he had expected that henceforth, steady power should be seen in homes and industries, stressing that the city of Aba has more tricycle riders than anywhere else today because majority of the creative artisans in the city have decided to ride tricycles as they cannot handle what’s involved in production anymore because of power related issues. “Commissioning means that something should be effective immediately. I know the importance of power and I can’t wait to see industries back and running in Aba.

Geometric Power Group should do the needful. I’m concerned because I’m involved. Let them start doing something. Our people need to feel this impact, please. “Government should equally do something to extend more power to the remaining areas in Abia not just the nine local government areas under Geometric. Our economy collapsed because we didn’t have power. So, we need it everywhere.”

Job creation for youths

The leader of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion in Abia State otherwise known as the Aba Ecclesiastical Province, Archbishop Isaac Nwaobia said that his expectations are very high in the area of job creation for youths, stressing that revival of moribund industries and equally others taking advantage of the electricity to become self-employed and renowned entrepreneurs, will gladden his heart as the city will flourish again.

Mrs Agatha Nnaji, Managing Director of Geometric Power Group said that they are lighting up the future of Abia State and setting a precedent for sustainable power solutions in Nigeria. She described the kick-off of Geometric integrated power as the right step towards achieving our collective dream of a prosperous, self-sufficient, and environmentally sustainable nation.

Geometric Power Group Geometric

Power Group is founded by Professor Barth Nnaji, who was a minister during former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s regime, where he served as Minister of Powers and later resigned his appointment under controversy circumstances. It is on record that the Geometric Power Plant integrated power project was inspired by the visit of James Wolfensohn, a former World Bank President and then Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, both who visited Aba on March 17, 2004 and were disappointed by the epileptic power supply, which according to them was a major setback for the commercial and industrial city.

Nnaji, who had between 2000 and 2001 built 22 megawatts Abuja Emergency Power Plant working with a consortium of Nigerian engineers, was approached by Wolfensohn and Okonjo-Iweala to intervene. In 2004, Geometric Power Limited signed a memorandum of understanding with the Federal Government to build a power plant in Aba, and a year later, in April 2005, Geometric signed the Aba concession agreement, also with the Federal Government, which gave it the right to distribute power to Aba.

Geometric was licenced in 2005 to deliver power supply to Aba and Ariaria business units, just two out of 18 business units in the Enugu Disco licence areas. The government, NEPA, and APL executed a lease agreement on April 28, 2005, for the distribution of power to the ring-fenced residential and commercial consumers at Aba. By the terms of the agreement, NEPA assigned its right to distribute electric power on the ring-fenced island of Owerrinta, Osisioma, Ogbor Hill, Factory Road, and Port Harcourt Road in Aba, and also leased its distribution facilities within the contract area.

The project is described as the biggest investment in the South eastern part of the country as Geometric Power Group has spent some $800 million on the integrated power project. Spanning the building of a 27-kilometre natural gas pipeline from Owaza in Ukwa West LGA to the Osisioma Industrial Layout in Aba. However, this project ran into murky waters as years down the line, ‘Nigeria happened to it,’ as it is known in the Nigeria local parlance, as political and divided interests set in to derail the project. At point BPE and Geometric Power Group had to resort to the law court for settlement over some of the issues that beleaguered the project.

At a point Nnaji disclosed as far back as 2015 that his firm paid $3.5 million monthly as interest on the $500 million borrowed from Diamond Bank and other Nigerian financial institutions. But the good news today is that 20 years after, Nnaji came through the tunnel smiling and bearing garland as Aba can now boast at least 18 hours power supply for now and going forward, the city would enjoy 24 uninterrupted power supply.