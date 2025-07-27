20 Years After: FCTA Probes Sales Of Gov’t Houses, Others In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), said it has constituted a committee to vet sales of Federal Government’s houses and the processes through which titling of park plots and other lands were carried out.

This came after 20 years that many government’s residential houses were sold out as part of the monetisation policy in April 2005.

Director of Land Administration, FCT, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, who inaugurated the committee over the weekend, said there was a ministerial directives mandating that urgent vetting should be carried out to address some irregularities trailing the sales.

He noted that apart from failures of the buyers to pay promptly, some have already changed building designs without approval.

He said, ” the committees was inaugurated to implement ministerial directives, following the discovery of serious irregularities and infractions in the sale of Federal Government houses in the FCT.

” Irregularities and fractions discovered include deviation from approval mandate, improper verifications, late payments, inadequate documentations, poor interdepartmental coordination and other specific infractions”.

Nwankwoeze, further added that the committee is expected to restore order, accountability, and transparency in line with the original 2003–2005 monetization and sales policy framework of the Federal Government.

Also, he disclosed that the committee will scrutinize the titling of designated park plots and ensure that it aligns with the activities of the Department of Parks and Recreation with the current land reform policies of the FCT Administration.

According to him, ” the government has deployed machinery to put to rest all lingering issues surrounding the sales of Federal Governments houses and designated park plots in the territory.”