20 Years After, Church To Celebrate Pastor Bimbo Odukoya

The Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Lagos, is set to host a landmark national Legacy Service themed “20 Years On… Her Life. Her Impact.

Her Legacy, ”today Saturday, December 6, 2025, in honour of its late co-founder, Pastor Bimbo Odukoya. Two decades after her passing, the church is repositioning her story as a living blueprint of influence, purpose, and service, one that continues to shape families, young adults, ministries, and communities across the world.

Pastor Bimbo, widely regarded as one of Africa’s most influential voices on love, relationships, family life, purpose, and Christian womanhood, remains a defining figure whose teachings have outlived her.

Through the Single & Married Ministry, her books, television broadcasts, and conferences, she reached millions with a message anchored on hope, courage, compassion, and the pursuit of healthy Christian relationships.

Her legacy, the church says, “still speaks, still heals, and still transforms,” underscoring a relevance that has not diminished with time.

The Legacy Service is curated as a celebration rather than a memorial, structured to capture and amplify the continuity of her impact.

A key highlight of the day will be the premiere of a documentary tribute featuring archived footage, teachings, and reflections that bring her voice back into public consciousness.

The church will also unveil a Legacy Gallery Exhibition, a walk-through visual experience showcasing defining moments from her life, ministry milestones, signature quotes, and preserved photographs chronicling her journey.

Another major segment, the #MyPastorBimboStory showcase, will present stories from individuals across Nigeria and the diaspora whose lives were touched by her ministry.

These stories submitted in text, video, or photo format capture testimonials of healing, transformation, restored relationships, and renewed faith.

Selected entries will be featured during the Legacy Service and incorporated into the documentary, reinforcing the scale and diversity of her influence.