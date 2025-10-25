20 Years After Bellview Crash, Ogun Community Holds Memorial

…renews call for national recognition

Twenty years after the tragic crash of Bellview Airlines Flight 210 that claimed 117 lives in Lisa village, Ogun State, the community gathered in solemn remembrance with a call for infrastructure upgrade and national recognition for the victims.

Organised by the Ifesowapo Consultative Forum, the commemorative event drew traditional rulers, community leaders, youth groups, and residents from 32 surrounding towns.

The event commenced on Wednesday, 22nd October, with an emotional procession of over 500 youths from Lisa and neighbouring communities, including Oyero, Arugudu, Oluke, Okungbolu, Alapandi, Shonde, Awure, Ayegbe, Olayemi, and Demokunla.

The youths carried placards bearing the names of the 117 victims, and the procession stretched three kilometres from Awure to the Lisa Memorial Arcade, culminating in a candlelight vigil that lasted into the early evening.

The traditional ruler of the community, Oba Najeemdeen Oladele Ayinla Odugbemi, Alli Odu I, reflected on the significance of the day.

“For me, I give all glory to God that we are witnessing today’s 20th Memorial Anniversary event. While we pray for the souls of those heroes who lost their lives to this crash, we pray that God keep their memories alive and stay with their families.

“The crash has recreated the story of Lisa town into a globally recognised community. We are, however, still pleading with the government to consider restoring the Lisa Memorial Arcade, which once stood as a symbol of national empathy and promise.”

Chairman of the Lisa 20th Memorial Anniversary Planning Committee, Dr Fola Abati, echoed the monarch’s sentiments:

“We are saddened by the memory of the 2005 crash, but we also recognise that it brought development to our area. By the mercy of God, the pain of these departed heroes will not go in vain.

“We appeal to the government to rebuild the road and transform this place into a centre of memory and tourism.”

Hon. Adeyinka Adefunmiloye, who is the Amona of Lisa, described the anniversary as a moment of reflection and responsibility.

“This is not just a memorial; it is a call to action. The promises made in the wake of the crash must be honoured. Lisa deserves more than sympathy—it deserves sustained attention,” Adeyinka said.

Apostle Akinsola Akinwale, the Atayese of Lisa, added: “We must not allow the memory of these souls to fade into silence. Let this anniversary be a turning point. Let Lisa be remembered not only for tragedy, but for resilience, unity, and transformation.”

Mr Kehinde Tajudeen, Secretary of the Igbogila Stakeholders’ Development Forum (ISDEF), visiting the site for the first time, shared his reflection:

“This is my first time visiting the site where 117 souls perished exactly 20 years ago, and it is nothing but a reflection of who we are as a people.

“This should be a wake-up call to the Ogun State Government to team up with its Federal counterpart and make this place befitting for the souls of the dead and the memory of the living.”

As the nation reflects on the tragedy, attention now turns to the newly appointed Director General of the Nigeria Tourism Development Commission (NTDC). Stakeholders are urging the DG to champion a Federal initiative that would transform the Lisa Memorial Arcade into a fully functional museum and national memorial site.

Ganiyu Olowu, Chairman of the Oyero Area Community Development Committee and member of the 20th Memorial Committee, emphasized the opportunity before the nation:

“With just a few dedicated hands and the right positioning, the Lisa Memorial Arcade can become a place of national remembrance and educational tourism. The NTDC must take the lead in pushing for Federal recognition and investment. This is not just about infrastructure—it’s about honouring history and healing a community.”

The event also featured cultural performances by the Gelede Cultural Troupe from Oluke and the Igunnuko Lisa Group, adding rich local flavour to the occasion.

Ironically, no government presence, either from the Ogun State or the Federal Government, was noticed at the event, confirming the total neglect of the historic site jointly established by both tiers of government to preserve the memory of the icons who perished in the ill-fated Bellview Airlines Flight 210 in 2005.

As candlelight flickered beneath the evening sky, the message was clear: Lisa remembers, Lisa mourns, and Lisa hopes.

The 20th anniversary was not only a tribute to the lives lost but a renewed plea for dignity, development, and a lasting legacy.