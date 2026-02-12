20 Years After Beko, CDHR Seeks Urgent Reforms To Protect Free Speech

The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) Lagos and Ogun branches, in conjunction with CDHR Nigeria, has called on the Nigerian government to undertake urgent reforms to safeguard freedom of expression and uphold constitutional rights in the digital space.

Speaking yesterday at the 20th annual memorial anniversary held in honour of the first National President of CDHR, Dr Beko Ransome-Kuti, the National President of CDHR, Debo Adeniran, stressed that “the best way to honour Beko Ransome-Kuti is not through speeches alone.

It is through action. “It is through courage in the courtroom, vigilance in the streets, advocacy in the media, and integrity in our personal conduct.”

He emphasized that insecurity, whether from banditry, terrorism, or state excesses, is fundamentally a failure of governance and that corruption is a human rights violation that steals dignity and opportunity from the people.

In his keynote address titled: ‘Freedom Of Expression And The Press: A Constitutional Right Of All Nigerians’, the Coordinator, National Human Rights Commission, Dr. Lucas Koyejo, made an appeal to the government to amend or repeal laws that unduly criminalize or harass journalists and activists.

He said: “We should promote access to information and government transparency and build solidarity between the Bar, civil society, and the media.”