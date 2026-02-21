20-Year-Old Man Caught With Human Part In Oyo

A 20-year-old suspect, Garuba Aminu, was arrested on Friday by the Oyo State Police Command after a suspected human leg was found in his possession.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the suspect, who was disguised as a scavenger at the commercial Oroki area of Oyo, was arrested at about 8 a.m.

The arrest, which was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, followed suspicion by vigilant members of the community who noticed the strange movements and conduct of the suspect.

“Acting promptly and responsibly, concerned residents subjected him to a search, during which a cut lower right leg suspected to be a human part was discovered inside a large sack containing waste plastic bottles in his possession.

“Upon receipt of the report, a police joint patrol team, in collaboration with other security partners, swiftly rushed to the scene where an angry mob had gathered with the intent to lynch the suspect.

“The team professionally dispersed the mob and rescued him from imminent harm, while the suspected human part was recovered as an exhibit and secured for forensic and investigative purposes.

“The suspect has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet and thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the PPRO explained.

The Command, which appreciated the Inspector-General of Police, Dr Kayode Egbetokun, for strengthening proactive policing and community partnership across the country, also commended the vigilant members of the public whose alertness and timely action led to the detection and arrest of the suspect.

This, it said, underscores the importance of community participation in crime prevention and control.

The command enjoined residents to remain vigilant and security conscious at all times and promptly report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police formation.

The Police however, cautioned them against taking the law into their own hands or engaging in mob action, as such acts are unlawful and capable of obstructing justice.

It reiterated its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, assuring the public of further updates as the investigation progresses.