20-Year-Old Boy Kills Father For Ritual In Ogun

A 20-year-old boy identified as Ridwan has admitted to killing his biological father for a money ritual in Ogun State.

He was taken into custody by members of the Ogun State So-Safe Corps on Thursday in Oshoku Village, Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement issued by the corps spokesman, Moruf Yusuf, the So-Safe Corps Commander, Soji Ganzallo, at around 12 am on Thursday, August 31, officers of the corps were on normal patrol when they heard an odd noise coming from a building near Oshoku.

The officers were said to have made their way into the building to confirm what was happening, “but to the officers’ dismay, they found a man’s body lying lifeless in a pool of his own blood and the alleged killer fled the scene,” Ganzallo said.

“The suspected killer was nabbed where he was hiding in a bush.

“He confessed to having killed his father, Ishau with a rope tied to his neck and a knife used to remove the needed parts of his body for ritual purposes,” he said.

The corps commander noted that the alleged killer told the officers of the corps during interrogation that “he only removed the private part, larynx, and just four teeth of his father as requested by a ritualist he identified as Baba Kekere.”

Ganzallo further revealed that when he was asked about the whereabouts of the ritualist, he refused to give details.

In his statement, he said that the alleged murderer had been sent to the Nigeria Police Force’s Ogbere Divisional Headquarters for additional investigation and maybe prosecution.