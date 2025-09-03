20-Year-Old Arrested For Burying Newborn Baby Alive In Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command on Wednesday said it has arrested 20-year-old Maryam Atiku, of Nasarawa area, Kamba in Dandi Local Government Area of the State, who delivered a newborn baby girl.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Abubakar, said Maryam, on the 25th of June, 2025, tied her newborn baby with three pieces of wrappers around her neck, covered her mouth, conveyed the baby to Malam Yaro bush, dug a shallow hole and buried the baby alive.

The statement stated that, on the 26th June, 2025, at about 12:30 hours, one Alhaji Kabiru Muhammad went to his farm located around Mallam Yaro village. While on the farm, he observed a disturbed patch of soil resembling a fresh grave, and he raised an alarm that attracted the nearby people, who rushed and assisted him in exhuming the baby alive.

According to the statement, the baby was rushed to General Hospital, Kamba, where she received medical attention and was certified stable.

The statement said, on receipt of the report, a team of detectives attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Birnin Kebbi, swiftly swung into action and succeeded in arresting the suspect. During the preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime.

It’s said, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Mohammed Sani, reiterated the Command’s zero tolerance for child abuse, exploitation and all forms of gender -based violence in the state.

The CP hereby calls on the parents, guardians and community leaders to fear Allah in safeguarding the children under their care by resisting to compromise of their future on the grounds of poverty or other factors.

The statement, upon completion of the investigation, the suspect has been arraigned in court for prosecution with a view to serving as a deterrent to others.