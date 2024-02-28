20-Year-Old Admission Seeker Raped, Killed In Ogun

A 20-year-old admission seeker, Miss Temitope Elemide has been reportedly raped and killed in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The victim, who was preparing for the next Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) was killed at her residence in Bosero community, Olodo, in Odeda LG on Sunday.

Our correspondent gathered that, the assailants stormed the victim’s residence, raped and smashed her head.

It was further gathered that the suspects took advantage of her being the only one at home to carry out the heinous act.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ogun police command, SP Omolola Odutola, said the boyfriend of the deceased, Jamiu Salihu, 29 years old, has been arrested in connection with the heinous crime.

“There was a suspected murder report on the 25th of February, from Odeda. We received a report that the lifeless body of Temitope Elemide was discovered inside the room, stabbed with a knife in her head and body.

“There is one Jamiu Salihu, 29 years, the boyfriend who is suspected to have committed the heinous crime, he was seen coming out from the bush on the said day of the crime while finding a clue to the murder,” Odutola said.

The PPRO added that one knife, two iron rods, android Techno phone were recovered as exhibits.

Odutola said the body of the late Tope Elemide had been deposited in the morgue.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Odeda Local Government, Dr Folashade Adeyemo, has condemned the killing of the admission seeker describing it as tragic and senseless.

Urging the Police and other security agencies to bring the perpetrators to book, the local government Boss said the act of the unknown assailants was cowardly stressing that it is alien to the community.

“Her untimely demise is not only a loss to her family and Olodo community but to the entire local government.

“In the face of this appalling tragedy, I urge all people of Olodo community to remain vigilant and proactive in ensuring the safety and security of our neighbourhoods.

“We must stand united against the forces of darkness that seek to disrupt our peace and harmony. It is incumbent upon each and every one of us to mind the company we keep, the businesses we transact and report any suspicious activities or movements to the relevant authorities promptly.

“Security is everybody’s business. The government cannot do it alone. It is difficult for the government to provide security for all citizens without sharing relevant information.

“I therefore extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Temitope Elemide and the good people of Olodo ward,” Adeyemo said.