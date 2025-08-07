20 Teams Begin Chase For 1XBET Cup August 12

The draws for the annual 1XBET football competition, which starts on August 12, took place yesterday at a colourful ceremony held at Raddinson Blu, Ikeja, Lagos.

A total of 450 teams registered for the competition, after which the technical body picked 64 teams that were later further reduced through two knockout preliminary games to 16 for the event, which has N20m as the prize for the winners. The four best teams from the last edition were added to make the 20 that were unveiled to the public yesterday.

Tournament Director and ex-international, Waidi Akanni, said he was elated with the responses from various parts of the country for a tournament just in its 3rd edition. “I am so excited. It was a tough task picking the eventual qualifiers for the draw.

We apologize to those who did not make it, and we urge them to try again next year. “We thank 1XBET for creating this excitement for grassroots teams and other top teams as well. We are again going to have an exciting time this year.”

The Country Manager of 1XBET, Geraldine Ibeanusi, gave kudos to the organising team of the tournament, led by exInternational, Akanni, for doing a great job. “We are happy and also optimistic that the competition will be bigger and better with every edition,” she said. In the draw conducted by Akanni with the assistance of sports presenter and analyst, Segun Agbede.