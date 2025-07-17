20 Suspects Arrested In Fresh Security Operations In Kwara

…suspects moved to Abuja

More than 20 individuals, including suspected gun runners and their logistics supporters, have been arrested in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State following a renewed security crackdown on criminal elements in the area, according to an intelligence report yesterday.

The crackdown, which involved the deployment of nearly 400 special security operatives, was at the instance of the state government and Office of the National Security Adviser, targeting Ifelodun, Ekiti, Edu, Patigi, and some other border areas where breaches have recently been observed.

“We are to have these local governments on a lockdown. The operation is just getting underway, and we have more than 20 arrests already.

The suspects are giving useful information, and many of them were caught with ammunition and supplies meant for criminals around Babanla (Ifelodun),” according to the report.

“Out of these suspects, 10 are being moved to Abuja along with the ammunition in their possession for more grilling. The operation has also led to the unconditional release of many captives in the area following mouthing pressure on the criminals.”

A government source said the operation also involved a strategic partnership with security forces in neighbouring Kogi and Niger States to prevent the criminals from escaping.

“The operation is only starting from Ifelodun. We are also moving to Edu and Patigi, while Eruku axis is on lockdown to ensure that these criminals do not escape to Kogi. Border communities around Niger are also being monitored,” he added.