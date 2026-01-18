20 Ships Discharging Petroleum, Other Commodities In Lagos Ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Saturday said that 20 ships are discharging petroleum products and other commodities at Apapa, Lekki, and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos.

The authority disclosed this in its shipping position made available to newsmen. NPA explained that the ships were discharging bulk wheat, diesel, crude oil, bulk pallets, general cargo, petrol, containers, bulk gas, fresh fish, bulk urea, salt, and aviation fuel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 35 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items, and other goods are expected to arrive at Lagos ports between Saturday and Jan. 25.

NPA said that the expected ships would bring general cargoes, gypsum , bulk oil, bulk urea, gasoline, condenser, buck wheat, containers of different goods, bulk salt, and petrol.