20 Okada Riders Killed In Ondo In 3 Weeks -Amotekun Corps

Not less than 20 motor- cyclists, popularly called okada riders, have been killed by suspected hoodlums in different parts of Ondo State in the last three weeks, it was learnt yesterday.

The Commander of the State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye who disclosed this said it was becoming risky for commercial motorcyclists to drive after 6 pm in the state.

Speaking when he paraded eleven suspected criminals who were arrested in different parts of the state, Adeleye said 20 cases of commercial motorcyclists killed and their motorcycles stolen were recorded in the last three weeks, hence it was risky to ride motorcycles in the night.

He appealed to commercial motorcyclists to go and rest if they work for 12 hours so that the Amotekun Corps would be able to identify the criminal elements among those riding commercial motorcycles. Adeleye, who said the corp had commenced 2023/2024 Ember Border Patrol activities, explained that six of the eleven suspects arrested were caught with locally-made weapons.

According to him, some of the weapons were cut to size or long-range, and this development is seen as their way of preparing to destabilise innocent residents and commuters in the state.