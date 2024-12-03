20 New Millionaires To Emerge In FCMB Promo

Share

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has kicked off the 10th season of its popular “Millionaire Promo,” a campaign designed to reward and empower customers across Nigeria.

During the nationwide promotion, 20 customers will win N1 million each, while hundreds more will receive cash prizes ranging from N20,000 to N100,000. The promotion runs until September 2025, with thousands of customers expected to benefit.

In the last season, FCMB awarded 2,310 customers cash prizes and 14,780 consolation prizes, totalling 17,080 winners.

The Promo remains inclusive. It is open to new and existing savings account holders, with scheduled draws nationwide to ensure widespread participation.

Adetunji Lamidi, Divisional Head of Personal Banking at FCMB, highlighted Millionaire Promo’s role in deepening customer engagement and reinforcing the bank’s commitment to financial security.

He stated that the promotion rewards and empowers customers to achieve their financial goals. “The FCMB Millionaire Promo has become a meaningful way to reward customer loyalty and encourage savings.

We are excited to see winners emerge this season from cities and towns across Nigeria,” added. To qualify, customers must increase their account balance by at least N10,000 and maintain it for 30 days to enter the monthly and seasonal draws.

Additional increments of N10,000 will boost a customer’s chances of winning. Several past winners shared their experiences. Thompson Akinnodi, from Ondo State, said: “The FCMB Millionaire Promo shows the bank keeps its promises.”

Akinnodi used his cash prize to support his children’s education and holiday celebrations. Port Harcourt-based businessman, Onuoha Harol, described his win last year as a “fantastic Christmas gift.” He invested his prize in his block and real estate business.

Similarly, Lagos resident, Omoye Oyakhire, used her prize money to expand her poultry farm. Another past winner, Tanimu Suleiman, expressed his surprise at winning the FCMB Millionaire Promo.

“I never believed in this until FCMB called me about winning N1 million. The money will be invested in my busin⁸ess,” he said, encouraging others to bank with FCMB and adding that “the bank attends to customers’ needs very well.”

