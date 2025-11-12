No fewer than 20 people on board a Turkish military plane have reportedly been killed in a plane crash on Wednesday, New Telegraph reports.

The plane, which took off from Ganja airport in western Azerbaijan on Tuesday afternoon, crashed shortly after crossing the border into eastern Georgia.

According to the Defence Ministry, there were 20 people on board, including the flight crew, before the incident happened.

“Our heroic comrades-in-arms were martyred on 11 November 2025 due to the crash of our C-130 military cargo aircraft, which had taken off from Azerbaijan to return to Turkey,” Defence Minister Yasar Guler said in a statement posted on his X account alongside 20 photographs of those who died.

The cause of the crash remains unknown as Turkey has not said what caused the accident, but dramatic footage taken by eyewitnesses and published by Azerbaijani media appeared to show the plane spinning horizontally alongside several bits of debris as it fell.

Georgia’s interior ministry had confirmed the plane went down in the Sighnaghi area, “about five kilometres (3.1 miles) from Georgia’s state border” with Azerbaijan.

According to Georgian air traffic control, the plane had disappeared from its radar shortly after entering its airspace “without transmitting a distress signal,” and that it had been alerted to the crash by the emergency services.

The C-130 Hercules military cargo plane is made by US manufacturer Lockheed Martin.