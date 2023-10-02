20 Internet Fraudsters Jailed In Oyo

Justices Ladiran Akintola and Kamorudeen Olawoyin of the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State have convicted and sentenced 20 internet fraudsters to different jail terms.

The suspects were incarcerated after admitting their guilt to single-count charges, each related to impersonation and obtaining money by fraudulent means.

The convicts are Olanipekun Damilare Gbolahan; Shedrack Paul Victor; Victor Ogheneremu Kadri; idris Abdulazeez Gbolahan; Olaiya Nifemi Samuel; Aparimo Ogunfunminiyi Ojoola; Kasimawo Emmanuel Ayomide; Akintaro Isaac Oluwabamise; Oladokun Toheeb Adekola; Hamed Rafiu Olanrewaju and Rofeek Mayowa Ayoade.

Others are Olayiwola Toheeb Olanrewaju; Olusegun-Ola Oreoluwa Casmir; Samson Rotimi; Enoch Fiyinfoluwa Omotoso; Omodele Peter Idowu; Ayinde Azeez Olamide; John Pascal Daniel; Akinkuade Fisayo Folarin and Olanese Bolaji Michael.

The fraudulent Internet activities of these individuals were investigated and prosecuted by the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Upon arraignment, they all pleaded “guilty” to the charges filed against them by the anti-graft commission.

The court convicted and sentenced Daniel, Omotoso, Rotimi, Casmir, Adekola, Oluwabamise, Ojoola and Gbolahan to one-year imprisonment each, while others bagged six months community service each.

They were also given options of fine except Olamide and Idowu.

Additionally, they were instructed to compensate their respective victims and surrender all seized items to the Federal Government of Nigeria.