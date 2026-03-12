20 Insurgents Killed as Troops Foil Boko Haram Attack In Yobe

At least 20 Boko Haram insurgents were killed when troops of the Nigerian military foiled an attack on Goniri town in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The North-East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday by its spokesman, Lt. Col. Uba Sani.

According to the statement, “Troops of the Joint Task Force (North-East) deployed in Goniri, under Sector 2 of Operation Hadin Kai, successfully foiled coordinated attacks launched by ISWAP terrorists on their location in Goniri, Yobe State, killing over 20 terrorists.”

The statement explained that the attacks occurred from the night of Monday, March 9, 2026, through the early hours of Tuesday, March 10, 2026, when troops came under heavy assault from multiple directions.

“The terrorists were initially detected through surveillance assets advancing simultaneously from Goniri village and the Ngamdu junction axis in an apparent attempt to encircle the military location.

“However, the vigilant and gallant troops responded swiftly with superior firepower and tactical manoeuvres, effectively coordinating their defensive actions,” the statement said.

It added that reinforcements were promptly mobilised while the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai provided timely and decisive close air support, further degrading the terrorists’ combat capability.

“During the intense firefight, the terrorists were overwhelmed and forced to retreat in disarray, suffering heavy casualties. Over 20 terrorists were neutralised, including a senior terrorist commander identified as Abu Yusu, the Munzir of Dursula,” the statement added.

Following the failed attack, troops recovered several terrorist bodies along with weapons and equipment abandoned during the retreat.

Recovered items included multiple machine guns, AK-47 rifles, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), bombs, and assorted ammunition of various calibres.

The statement further noted that continued exploitation and clearance operations by troops in the Gwaigomari area within the Timbuktu Triangle led to the discovery of additional terrorist bodies during follow-up patrols conducted up to the early hours of Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

Troops who sustained injuries during the encounter were immediately evacuated for medical attention and are currently in stable condition.

The military said the location remains firmly under the control of Operation Hadin Kai troops, while ground forces, supported by the Air Component, are conducting aggressive follow-up operations in surrounding areas.

Additional search and clearance operations are also ongoing in nearby communities where some wounded terrorists are suspected to have fled.

The military assured that Operation Hadin Kai remains resolute and committed to the complete defeat of terrorism and the restoration of lasting peace and security across the North-East region.

The Military High Command also commended the troops for their gallantry and resilience, urging them to sustain the operational tempo.