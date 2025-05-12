20-ft Container Falls, Kills 2 Despatch Riders In Lagos

Share

Two despatch riders yesterday lost their lives after a 20-foot container fell on them during a collision involving two fully-loaded Mack trucks on Eko Bridge inward Alaka.

The Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA), disclosed this in a statement by its spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, blaming the accident on over-speeding.

According to Taofiq, the dispatch riders, with registration numbers T-10357 LA and KJA 107 XM were commuting on the axis when the accident happened.

“Preliminary findings suggest that the driver of one of the articulated trucks, reportedly driving at an excessive speed while allegedly dozing off, lost control of the vehicle.

“The truck then careened into another moving truck ahead of it, triggering a violent impact. “This collision led to the dislodgement of a 20-foot container from one of the trucks, which subsequently crushed two unsuspecting dispatch riders who were navigating the route at the time.

“Both victims were confirmed dead at the scene,” he said. Taofiq stated that LASTMA officers, who were monitoring traffic under the Eko Bridge, quickly responded to the incident and rescued a severely injured truck driver.

