20 Die In River Benue Boat Accident

Not fewer than twenty (20) individuals  have reportedly meet their death after a boat capsized in the River Benue on Saturday evening.

New Telegraph gathered that the canoe tumbled as they were crossing from Ocholonya in Agatu LGA to Odenyi in Nasarawa Toto LGA of Nasarawa State after their activities at Ocholonya market.

Confirming the tragic incident, the  Chairman of Agatu Local Government Area, Hon.Melvin Ejeh said the victims were returning from Ocholonya market to their village in nearby Nasarawa state.

Hon. Ejeh said over 20 bodies have been recovered and rescue operations are still ongoing.

Regarding the cause of the incident, the chairman stated that the view of the sailor was obstructed by shrubs in the river and when the canoe hit the trees, it crashed and capsized.

