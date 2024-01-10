20 Dead As Two Boats Capsize In Rivers

No fewer than 20 persons have been reportedly dead in a boat accidents that occurred in Rivers State on Tuesday night.

New Telegraph gathered that the ugly incident in Andoni waterways in the State’s Andoni Local Government Area of the state when two passenger boats heading to Bonny, a neighbouring council area capsized.

Erastus Awortu, Chairman of Andoni LGA who confirmed the development in a statement expressed acute shock and condolences to the victims’ families and communities.

The statement reads in part, “We received with rude shock and deep pain a disturbing report that over 20 persons from Andoni are feared dead in a boat mishap involving two Andoni/Bonny-bound boats which occurred within the Andoni waterways on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Upon receiving the sad development, we immediately dispatched our team to join the first responders on a rescue mission at the scene of the incident in a bid to salvage the situation.

“We are closely monitoring the situation to offer further support, especially to give the survivors necessary medical attention and recover the remains of the dead from the sea.”